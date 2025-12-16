WeShip Express Acquires Eagle Rock Fulfillment, Expanding Nationwide Wine Storage and Winery Fulfillment Capabilities

CEO Marc Goodfriend welcomes the Eagle Rock Napa team to the WeShip family

Acquisition strengthens WeShip’s nationwide storage network and introduces a modern, tech-enabled cellar experience for wineries, retailers, and collectors.

With Eagle Rock joining the WeShip family, we are delivering an experience for wineries, retailers, and collectors that simply doesn’t exist anywhere else in the market.” — Marc Goodfriend, CEO

NAPA, MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeShip Express, the nation’s leading business-to-consumer shipper of wine , beer, and spirits, today announced the acquisition of Eagle Rock Fulfillment, a premier Napa-based wine storage and concierge-fulfillment provider. The combined platform strengthens WeShip’s position as the most comprehensive alcohol-logistics network in the United States, serving wineries, retailers, importers, hospitality partners, and personal wine collectors with a modern, technology-driven experience.For years, Eagle Rock has been recognized for its high-touch, boutique approach to storage and fulfillment. By integrating Eagle Rock into WeShip’s nationwide logistics infrastructure, customers will benefit from a seamless ecosystem: specialized winery fulfillment, enhanced retail delivery options, and a premium digital storage experience for collectors.“Our goal is to build the most complete, trusted, and technology-forward alcohol logistics network in the United States,” said Marc Goodfriend, CEO of WeShip Express. “With Eagle Rock joining the WeShip family, we are delivering an experience for wineries, retailers, and collectors that simply doesn’t exist anywhere else in the market.”Expanded Nationwide Storage NetworkThe acquisition extends Eagle Rock’s storage capabilities far beyond Napa. Collectors and wineries will now have access to WeShip’s secure, climate-controlled hubs in St. Louis, Tampa, New York City, and Los Angeles - allowing them to store wine closer to home and access faster, more reliable, temperature-protected delivery.A Modern Digital Cellar for CollectorsAt the heart of the integration is an elevated experience for personal wine collectors. Eagle Rock’s technology-enabled portal provides real-time visibility into every bottle stored across a customer’s entire cellar network. Users can view images, track vintages, manage inventory, and request on-demand delivery with a single click, powered by WeShip’s nationwide temperature-controlled system.Looking ahead, WeShip is preparing to introduce integrations with leading wine auction houses, enabling collectors to seamlessly sell individual bottles or entire collections from the same digital interface.“Collectors deserve a storage experience that matches the care they put into building their collections,” Goodfriend added. “We are creating a modern cellar with real-time visibility, on-demand delivery, and the ability to sell bottles through upcoming integrations with top auction partners.”Elevated Value for Retailers. Wineries, Hotels & ResortsRetail partners will gain new flexibility by directing customer purchases into personal cellars rather than shipping immediately to the home, reducing weather-related risks, improving delivery success rates, and increasing long-term customer retention. Research shows consumers buy more when they have a professional storage location for wine.For wineries and high-end hotels, the combined WeShip + Eagle Rock platform simplifies direct-to-consumer expansion by consolidating storage, packaging, and multi-state compliance into a single, integrated solution. Hotels and resorts can now offer guests immediate access to premium storage and concierge shipping services.End-to-End Protection, From Cellar to DoorstepWith WeShip’s national carrier network, cold-chain capabilities, and proprietary compliance program supporting Eagle Rock’s premium storage and concierge operations, customers can trust that every bottle is protected - whether it’s being shipped, stored, delivered, or prepared for auction.About WeShip ExpressWeShip Express is the nation’s leading provider of direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping, fulfillment, and temperature-controlled logistics. With facilities across the U.S. and more than two decades of industry experience, WeShip enables wineries, retailers, subscription platforms, and alcohol brands to scale with confidence.About Eagle Rock FulfillmentBased in Napa Valley, Eagle Rock Fulfillment provides personalized wine storage, concierge shipping, and customized fulfillment solutions for wineries, collectors, and hospitality partners. Known for its high-touch service and secure, climate-controlled cellars, Eagle Rock is a trusted partner for clients seeking professional care for their collections.For sales inquiries, please contact sales@weshipexpress.comFor media inquiries, please contact bri@weshipexpressgroup.com

