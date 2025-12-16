Canny Windows & Door Replacements Named 2025 Quality Business Award - Best Windows Installation in the City of Glen Eira

AUSTRALIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glen Eira, VIC - 2025 - Canny Windows & Door Replacements is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Windows Installation in the City of Glen Eira. This honour recognises the company’s exceptional workmanship, commitment to high-quality service, and dedication to delivering premium, custom aluminium window and door solutions to homes and businesses across Melbourne.Canny Windows & Door Replacements specialises in fully customised aluminium window and door installations designed to improve energy efficiency, enhance aesthetic appeal, and meet the unique needs of each property. Their services include the replacement of awning, casement, sliding, bi-fold, sashless and other window styles, built with high-performance 22 mm double-glazed units and optional Low-E glass and argon-gas filling for superior insulation. The company also provides a complete range of custom aluminium doors, including sliding, bi-parting, bi-fold, stacker, hinged and French door systems, all engineered for durability and smooth functionality.One of Canny’s standout capabilities is its expertise in complex installations, including full brick cutouts where existing brickwork is removed to create space for larger windows or new sliding doors. Unlike many competitors, Canny has a skilled team consisting of glaziers, carpenters and an in-house bricklayer, enabling them to manage structural modifications, framing adjustments and finishing details from start to finish. Their experience extends to commercial projects as well, supplying and installing aluminium joinery for apartments, units and multi-dwelling developments across Melbourne.Canny’s work not only enhances the appearance of properties but also contributes to long-term comfort and energy efficiency. With durable aluminium frames that resist warping and deterioration, along with advanced glazing options, the company’s installations offer low-maintenance performance and improved indoor climate control, making them a popular choice for homeowners, renovators and builders alike.Customers consistently praise Canny Windows & Door Replacements for their exceptional workmanship and service, with one client noting, “They did a fantastic job with the new windows. Good communication and they look fantastic.” Another customer highlighted the seamless experience, saying, “The windows look great and the installers worked with me to make the process smooth,” while a third commended the team’s professionalism, sharing, “The window line installer was very professional in his execution replacing my old and worn windows. A job well done! Thank you!” These reviews reflect the company’s commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Canny Windows & Door Replacements please visit https://www.cannyreplacements.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

