Analesa Fisher Stars in New Tubi Original Film Saving Buddy Charles, Now Streaming

A Fully Gen Z Created Production Featuring LGBTQ+ Storytelling and a Partnership with Make A Wish

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising actress Analesa Fisher leads the new Tubi Original film Saving Buddy Charles, which premiered December 16 exclusively on Tubi. The project is already gaining attention for its unprecedented creative approach, as the film was written, produced, directed, and performed entirely by Gen Z talent and crew with a collective following of over 90 million. With heartfelt storytelling, LGBTQ+ representation, and a meaningful collaboration with the Make A Wish Foundation, the film marks a bold step forward for young creators redefining what Hollywood can look like.

In Saving Buddy Charles, Fisher delivers an emotionally grounded performance that anchors the film’s narrative and showcases their voice as one of Gen Z’s most compelling rising actors. Their role sits at the heart of the story, guiding audiences through humor, connection, and coming of age themes that authentically reflect the generation who made the film.

Fisher notes that the project was born from a desire to create art that genuinely reflects Gen Z experiences and identities.

“It feels near impossible to have hope in today’s Hollywood. We were sick of waiting around. We’re just a bunch of twenty year olds who went out and made this movie because we wanted to see our experiences reflected on screen. And at a time where Hollywood feels impossible to get anything off the ground, we did it. And I truly believe there’s hope in that.”

The film also centers LGBTQ+ identities and disability representation in a way that mirrors the diversity and fluidity of real life, an element Fisher believes is essential to modern storytelling.

“This movie is gay. And Bi. And Non Binary. And everything in between. We also have some pretty incredibly woven disability storylines with characters whose identities don’t hinge on their disability. Much like real life, people just exist, no matter your sexuality, disability, race, gender, etc.”

Beyond its creative vision, the film partnered with the Make A Wish Foundation, further underscoring its commitment to meaningful impact and community centered production.

As Tubi continues expanding its slate of original films, Saving Buddy Charles represents a significant milestone in its growing effort to champion emerging talent. Fisher’s performance and perspective bring authenticity and depth to the film while highlighting the future of storytelling in the hands of young creators.

Saving Buddy Charles Synopsis:

Saving Buddy Charles is a coming-of-age comedy about best friends Clara (played by Analesa Fisher) and Sydney (played by Jillian Shea Spaeder). As they prepare to be separated for college, Clara discovers she has only six months to live without a heart transplant. Keeping it a secret from Sydney, she distracts them both by proposing a road trip to Idaho to save Sydney’s pet lizard from her ex-boyfriend. The film also stars Ariel Martin, Ian Boggs, and is directed by Grace Wethor. Follow @savingbuddycharles on social media and visit www.savingbuddycharles.com for more information.

About Analesa Fisher:

Analesa Fisher is best known for playing Kendall Sarn in D.B. Weiss and David Benioff's Netflix film "Metal Lords”, Supergirl in DC: Dark Legion, as well as starring opposite of Nasim Pedrad in "Chad" on TBS. They recently signed with Entertainment 360 and UTA this year for representation in screenwriting, and are repped by CESD and VOX for acting.

