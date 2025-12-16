MUSICK PEELER ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED IN ‘LEXOLOGY INDEX: ARBITRATION 2026’

Nathan O'Malley Giorgio Sassine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Nathan O’Malley and Attorney Giorgio Sassine are recognized in the “Lexology Index: Arbitration 2026.” Nathan is named in the “Recommended” attorney category, while Giorgio is selected as an “Arbitration Future Leader.”“Our main Arbitration lawyers' report identifies 2,030 prominent lawyers recommended for their expertise in resolving complex international disputes,” states the publisher. “Through nominations from peers and clients, the arbitrators, tribunal members, chairs, counsel and experts listed have been recognized by their peers and clients as the leading names in the field.”Nathan O’Malley leads Musick Peeler’s International Arbitration and Litigation Practice Groups. He represents multinational clients in high-stakes, cross-border disputes across sectors, including renewable energy, construction, medical devices, financial services and complex commercial contracts. He has decades of experience serving as lead counsel in arbitrations seated around the globe, including Geneva, London, Singapore, Dubai, and The Hague, and under major international rules such as those of the ICC, ICDR/AAA, UNCITRAL, Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), Swiss Rules, SCC, NAI and WIPO. Earlier this year, Nathan was named to Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Environmental Lawyers – The Green 500” guide. In addition to the Lawdragon recognition, Nathan was appointed to the American Arbitration Association's Global Energy Advisory Committee and was named Vice-Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce's West Coast Committee in 2025.Giorgio Sassine is an accomplished international arbitration attorney who advises sovereigns, multinational corporations, startups, and individuals in complex, high-stakes cross-border disputes spanning the construction, energy, aerospace, sports, and entertainment sectors. Giorgio regularly appears as counsel in arbitrations under ICC, ICDR, DIAC, and ad hoc rules, with matters seated in key global centers including California, Paris, London, New York, and Dubai, and brings deep experience enforcing arbitral awards in U.S. federal courts under the New York Convention. With a practice rooted in both common law and civil law systems, including work involving UAE free zones and emerging regulatory frameworks, he is known for his ability to craft sophisticated jurisdictional strategies, draft effective arbitration clauses, address limitation of liability defenses, and advance claims under California’s unfair competition law.Giorgio was recently named recognized in the “Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation” guide for 2025.

