Mike’s Paris Trip Celebrates the Art of Gifting Through Culture, Cuisine & Magic

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, lifestyle influencer and public figure Mike embarked on a multi-day press trip through Paris under the theme “Festive Season – Art of Gifting.” From hands-on macaron workshops and custom perfume blending to cultural exhibitions and festive enchantment at Disneyland Paris , Mike explored what it means to gift with meaning, memory, and style.The trip began with a pastry workshop at Maison Ladurée, where Mike was invited behind the scenes of one of France’s most iconic patisseries. Wearing an apron and guided by expert chefs, he crafted classic macarons and holiday pastries in an elegant Champs-Élysées kitchen. “Gifting something handmade – or learning to make it yourself – is a beautiful gesture,” Mike shared. “This experience made me appreciate the artistry behind a single sweet.”Mike continued his sensorial discovery at Molinard, the renowned French perfume house. In a private blending session, he created a signature scent using rare essential oils, guided by a Molinard parfumeur. “Creating your own fragrance is intimate and expressive – it’s a gift that stays with you,” he noted. The experience brought a personal dimension to the idea of gifting, rooted in creativity and emotion.A key stop on the journey was Trudon , the world’s oldest candle maker. Mike visited the Paris boutique and discovered the brand’s luxurious best-sellers, including the “Abd El Kader” mint tea candle and the evocative “Ernesto” with notes of leather and tobacco. He also tested “Mortel”, Trudon’s bold unisex perfume blending frankincense and myrrh. “These candles are like memories in wax,” Mike said. “Gifting someone a Trudon scent is offering a moment of atmosphere and elegance.”Mike’s journey also embraced cultural inspiration. At the Palais Galliera, he visited “Temple of Love,” the first Paris exhibition dedicated to fashion designer Rick Owens. The avant-garde designs and multimedia installations celebrated beauty, darkness, and individuality — themes that resonated deeply with Mike’s creative lens. “The exhibit reminded me that inspiration itself is a gift worth sharing,” he said.His evenings featured rich culinary and social moments. Dining at Shinko, Mike enjoyed Japanese dishes that balance tradition with innovation. He later explored Experimental Marais, a boutique hotel with a New York-inspired cocktail bar designed by Tristan Auer. With ambient stained-glass lighting and curated drinks, it was the perfect retreat to reflect on the day’s discoveries.Mike stayed at the Moxy Hotel Paris Val d’Europe , where design, energy, and convenience came together. The playful check-in bar and indoor garden created a welcoming base near Disneyland. At the on-site Bistrot 51, Mike savored modern French cuisine made with local ingredients, describing it as “the kind of place where comfort food meets creativity.”The grand finale of the trip was a full day at Disneyland Paris, transformed for the holidays into a shimmering wonderland. Snow fell gently on Main Street U.S.A., characters wore festive costumes, and Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade lit up the evening with music and lights. “I felt like a kid again,” Mike said. “The magic here is real — it was the perfect way to close out this journey.”This press trip was a celebration of gifting beyond objects — embracing experiences, sensations, and memories. Mike’s posts from the journey will be shared across social media as part of a holiday series, highlighting how curated experiences can inspire more meaningful ways of giving. All experiences in the article are pr-invites.About Mike:Mike is a European lifestyle influencer known for curating premium cultural and travel experiences. With a focus on quality, storytelling, and authenticity, he shares content that bridges style, substance, and soulful living with his global audience.

