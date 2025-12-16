PsychArmor Announces New Initiative to Support Native American & Alaska Native Veterans

Native American Military, Veteran Color Guard

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PsychArmor launched its “Native America & Alaska Native Veterans Health & Wellness: In Service & Beyond” initiative, a focused program designed to equip healthcare providers, community leaders, Veteran-serving organizations and allies with culturally informed narratives and resources to better serve Native American and Alaska Native (NA/AN) Veterans.According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, suicide rates among NA/AN Veterans increased by 52% in 2021 and stand at 28.3 per 100,000 – compared with 16.8 per 100,000 for Veterans overall. These statistics underscore a national health equity crisis among tribal Veterans—one that demands immediate, culturally responsive solutions.“At PsychArmor, we believe that service does not end at discharge—it extends into identity, culture and community,” said Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor. “We co-designed this initiative with our incredible working group of experts to bridge the gap between traditional care and Indigenous-centered wellness for Veterans who have long been under-served.”As a committed partner in this work, Humana is dedicated to advancing health equity and supporting Veterans who have long been under-served.“Humana is honored to partner with PsychArmor on this vital initiative,” said Stephanie Muckey, Strategy Advancement Advisor, Veteran Health Equity and Social Impact at Humana. “Native American and Alaska Native Veterans have served our nation with extraordinary dedication, and it’s critical that we work together to ensure they receive care that respects their culture and strengthens their communities. This collaboration underscores our promise to deliver meaningful, culturally responsive solutions for those who have given so much in service.”By focusing on identity, culture and community — rather than treating Veterans solely through a clinical lens — PsychArmor aims to build trust, increase access and strengthen outcomes in NA/AN Veteran care.Why this matters:● NA/AN American Veterans serve in the U.S. military at higher rates per capita than many other groups, yet face compounded risks on return.● Access to culturally competent care is limited: analysis shows rural NA/AN Veterans may be more than twice as likely to lack adequate mental-health services compared with non-Native peers.● Community-based, culturally aligned training offers an actionable solution — moving beyond awareness to capability.This initiative is part of PsychArmor’s broader mission to transform how clinicians, caregivers, military-connected families and organizations understand and support Veterans from every background.The stories and resources for the NA/AN program roll out immediately and are available here: https://psycharmor.org/na-an

