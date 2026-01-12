Chicago Author & Chef Harry Jean-Simon Unveils Spiritual & Life Renewal Guide D.E.T.O.X.

Chef Harry outside Detox front cover

A Journey Through the 5 Stages of Realignment and Purpose

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef, entrepreneur, father, and faith-driven transformation leader Harry Jean-Simon announces the release of his deeply personal and practical spiritual growth book, D.E.T.O.X.: A Journey Through The 5 Stages of Detoxing

In a culture driven by hustle, success, and surface-level achievement, D.E.T.O.X. offers something rare: a holistic roadmap for healing the spirit, renewing the mind, and realigning life with deeper purpose. Guided by his own journey from streets of struggle to spiritual clarity and leadership, Harry blends raw testimony with actionable insight to help readers break cycles, reclaim identity, and rebuild with intention.

“Too many of us are spiritually gifted but emotionally starving,” says Jean-Simon. “I wrote D.E.T.O.X. not as an expert, but as someone who finally slowed down long enough to listen, learn and grow. My hope is that this book becomes a companion for anyone ready to detox from what’s holding them back and step into who they were created to be.”

What D.E.T.O.X. Offers

Rather than focusing purely on physical habits, D.E.T.O.X. invites readers into five foundational pillars of transformation:

Spiritual Renewal — Reconnect with faith and purpose

Mental Reprogramming — Break mental strongholds that block growth

Physical Realignment — Support holistic health as a reflection of inner life

Financial Clarity — Redefine success beyond survival mode

Social Reset — Build empowering relationships and boundaries

Told through the lens of Jean-Simon’s own journey — from a boy seeking belonging on Chicago’s South Side to a middle-aged father serving others through food, faith, and leadership — the book is both relatable and real. It invites readers not just to read, but to reflect, act, and evolve.

Why Media Should Care

With rising public interest in spiritual wellness, burnout culture, identity renewal, and purpose-driven living, D.E.T.O.X. arrives at a moment when audiences are hungry for authentic voices that bridge faith, life, and transformation. Jean-Simon’s message resonates across demographics: young adults seeking direction, professionals tired of hustle culture, and faith communities looking to integrate belief with everyday life.

Harry is available for:

- Podcast interviews

- Magazine and online features

- Live and virtual events

- Panel discussions on personal growth, spiritual resilience, and identity

Release Details

📘 Book Title: D.E.T.O.X.: A Journey Through The 5 Stages of Detoxing

📅 Release Date: October 24, 2025

🌐 Order & Info: www.detoxwithchefharry.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Harry Jean-Simon

📧 [email protected]

📞 (773) 815-5707

📍 Chicago, Illinois

Legal Disclaimer:

