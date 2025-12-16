Flooring Expert Roman Keim Explains How to Choose Between Laminate and Hardwood in HelloNation

Roman Keim

Is laminate flooring better than hardwood?

MOUNT VERNON, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Is laminate flooring better than hardwood? This is a question many homeowners ask when comparing options, and flooring expert Roman Keim of Keim Flooring in Mount Vernon, Ohio, offers guidance in HelloNation. Both materials have advantages, but the right choice depends on budget, lifestyle, climate, and long-term plans for the home. Keim emphasizes that flooring is more than a design decision. It is a practical choice that affects comfort, upkeep, and value for years to come.Laminate flooring appeals to many homeowners because it provides the appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost. Built from layers of fiberboard with a photographic woodgrain surface, laminate combines strength and style in an affordable package. Its installation is also straightforward, often using a click-lock system that can be managed by skilled do-it-yourselfers. Families with children or pets appreciate laminate’s scratch resistance, as it holds up well against scuffs and claw marks. However, laminate does not tolerate prolonged water exposure, and once damage occurs from moisture or swelling, it cannot be repaired. This makes it less suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, or laundry rooms.Hardwood flooring, on the other hand, is made of solid planks and offers long-term beauty and durability. Though the initial cost and installation are higher, hardwood has a lasting appeal that laminate cannot fully match. One of its greatest benefits is the ability to be refinished. Scratches, dents, and wear can be sanded away, restoring the floor to its original appearance. This allows hardwood to last for decades with proper maintenance, making it a strong investment for homeowners planning to stay in their property long term. Hardwood also carries significant weight in real estate markets, often increasing property value and serving as a desirable selling feature.Engineered hardwood offers a middle ground between laminate and solid wood. Constructed with a thin layer of natural wood over a composite base, it provides the look of hardwood while reducing sensitivity to humidity and temperature changes. It is typically less costly than solid wood and more resistant to warping, making it a practical compromise for many households. For homeowners who want real wood but need more stability in varying climates, engineered hardwood can be an ideal solution.Resale value is another key factor that separates laminate from hardwood. While laminate offers affordability and easy care, it does not add the same level of value to a home. Hardwood is widely regarded as a premium flooring choice, often attracting buyers and justifying higher listing prices. For those who view flooring as a long-term investment, hardwood may provide better returns over time, despite the higher upfront cost.Lifestyle plays a major role in the decision as well. Laminate is low-maintenance, requiring only simple cleaning and no refinishing. It suits busy households where durability and affordability are priorities. Hardwood, however, demands more attention, such as protective pads under furniture and regular cleaning with wood-safe products. For homeowners who appreciate the natural warmth of wood, the extra upkeep is often worthwhile. Keim notes that the decision ultimately depends on whether convenience or longevity is the primary goal.Climate should also be considered. In areas with high humidity or frequent temperature changes, hardwood may expand and contract, requiring added care to prevent damage. Laminate is generally more stable under these conditions, though it still struggles with standing moisture. Engineered hardwood, again, provides a balanced alternative by combining the authenticity of wood with improved resistance to climate-related challenges.In terms of longevity, hardwood clearly stands out. With the ability to be refinished multiple times, it can last for generations. Laminate, by contrast, has a shorter lifespan and must be replaced once it wears out or sustains damage. For homeowners who see their current property as a short-term residence or starter home, laminate may make sense as a cost-effective choice. For those committed to a long-term residence, hardwood offers greater durability and value.Keim summarizes that the choice is not about which product is universally better, but which one aligns with the household’s priorities. For affordable style and quick installation, laminate is a sensible choice. For timeless beauty, lasting performance, and higher resale value, hardwood is unmatched. Laminate or Hardwood? Here's How to Decide is the article where flooring expert Roman Keim of Mount Vernon, Ohio, details the trade-offs between laminate, hardwood, and engineered hardwood, helping homeowners make a flooring decision based on lifestyle, budget, and long-term goals.

