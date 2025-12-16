Sharon Appelbaum Honored in Los Angeles Times Inspirational Women Magazine

Recognition and profile highlight Appelbaum’s two decade career in white collar defense, investigations, and trial work.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California white collar criminal defense firm Appelbaum Law , P.C. announced that founding attorney, Sharon Appelbaum , has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Times’ 2025 Inspirational Women Leadership Awards and profiled in the Inspirational Women magazine. The annual publication recognizes women across Southern California who demonstrate sustained business discipline, professional excellence, and meaningful community stewardship.Appelbaum is the managing attorney of Appelbaum Law, P.C., where she represents individuals and companies in complex criminal defense , white collar matters, and government investigations. A former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, she brings deep prosecutorial insight to her defense practice and is widely sought after for high stakes and sensitive matters requiring discretion, speed, and strategic judgment. She is known for her “stategic advocacy and ethical rigor,” according to the publication, particularly in cases involving financial fraud, regulatory exposure, and parallel proceedings.The Los Angeles Times recognition follows a series of recent professional honors for Appelbaum. Earlier this month, she was named to the Daily Journal’s 2025 Top White Collar Lawyers list, recognizing attorneys whose work shapes the field of white collar defense and government investigations. She is also a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation only honorary society of trial lawyers, and has been recognized as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer.“Being included among this group of women is deeply meaningful,” Appelbaum said. “The work we do as trial lawyers requires discipline, courage, and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right for our clients. It is an honor to be recognized alongside leaders who are shaping their industries and communities with purpose.”Appelbaum’s practice is focused on sophisticated criminal defense and white collar investigations, representing executives, professionals, and individuals in federal and state matters involving white collar fraud, financial misconduct, healthcare fraud, cybercrime, money laundering, regulatory violations, and related offenses.Appelbaum focuses her practice on federal and state white collar criminal defense and government investigations, representing executives, professionals, and individuals facing allegations involving financial fraud, healthcare fraud, cybercrime, money laundering, and regulatory enforcement actions. A graduate of Temple University Beasley School of Law with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania, she draws on her prosecutorial background and trial experience to guide clients through investigations, parallel proceedings, and complex criminal cases where reputational and liberty interests are at stake.

