Insider Perks Releases ‘Fully Booked for Christmas,’ the Outdoor Hospitality's First AI-Generated Christmas Album

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insider Perks, the AI-first marketing and automation company serving the outdoor hospitality industry, today announced the release of "Fully Booked for Christmas," an 11-track holiday album created with the help of artificial intelligence tools. The album is the follow-up to the company's debut release "Click, Camp, & Roll" and marks what is believed to be the first Christmas album produced specifically for the campground, RV park, and glamping resort industry.

The album was written and produced by Insider Perks Founder & CEO Brian Searl using a combination of AI language models for lyric development and AI music generation platforms for composition and production. No traditional recording studio, session musicians, or conventional production processes were used.

"This album exists because of AI," said Searl. "Eighteen months ago, creating a full-length, professional-quality album without a recording budget, musical training, or industry connections was impossible. Today, I wrote the lyrics with AI assistance, generated the music through AI platforms, and distributed a complete album to every major streaming service—all from my laptop. That's not a novelty. That's a fundamental shift in what's possible for small business owners."

More Than a Marketing Stunt

While "Fully Booked for Christmas" is designed to entertain—with tracks like "Grandma Got Run Over by a Golf Cart," "All I Want for Christmas Is a Five-Star Review," and "I Saw Mommy Booking Through an OTA"—Searl views the project as a demonstration of AI capabilities that extend far beyond music.

"Every campground owner who listens to this album should be asking themselves one question: if AI can write, compose, and produce a Christmas album that makes people laugh and feel something, what else can it do for my business?" said Searl. "The answer is almost everything. Guest communications, marketing content, review responses, operational workflows—the same technology that made this album possible is ready to transform how parks operate today."

Insider Perks has positioned itself as the outdoor hospitality industry's leading voice on AI implementation, offering AI-powered marketing services, digital workers, and automation consulting through its CampVantage platform.

The Album

"Fully Booked for Christmas" blends folk, country, Americana, and traditional holiday styles with lyrics that capture the unique chaos and heart of campground operations during the holiday season. Tracks range from comedic novelty songs to genuinely tender ballads about the off-season and the relationships between parks and their guests.

Track Listing:

1) Fully Booked for Christmas

2) I Saw Mommy Booking Through an OTA

3) All I Want for Christmas Is a Five-Star Review

4) Grandma Got Run Over by a Golf Cart

5) Rudolf the Red-Nosed Seasonal

6) Twelve Complaints of Christmas

7) Do You Hear What I Hear? (It's a Generator)

8) Deck the Halls with Passive Aggression

9) Have Yourself a Merry Little Off-Season

10) Walking in a Winterized Wonderland

11) We Wish You a Merry Check-Out

"The outdoor hospitality industry has never had its own holiday music," said Searl. "Now it does. And I think campground owners will hear these songs and feel seen in a way that generic Christmas music never accomplishes. These are their stories—the 11 PM generator complaints, the guests who book through OTAs, the seasonal who decorates their site like Clark Griswold. This is their album."

AI-First, Outdoor Hospitality Only

The release of "Fully Booked for Christmas" aligns with Insider Perks' broader mission to demonstrate AI's practical applications for outdoor hospitality businesses. The company has invested heavily in AI-powered tools for the industry, including website design with AI SEO, AI-generated blog and social content, digital workers for guest service automation, and consulting services focused on AI implementation and employee reskilling.

"I'm not a musician. I'm not a recording artist. I'm a campground marketing guy who figured out how to use AI tools to make something that didn't exist before," said Searl. "That's the whole point. The barriers are gone. The question isn't whether AI can help your business—it's whether you're willing to learn how to use it."

Availability

"Fully Booked for Christmas" is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and Tidal. The album is released under Insider Perks, Inc.

Campground owners interested in using tracks from the album for hold music, lobby audio, or promotional content should contact Insider Perks directly for licensing information.

About Insider Perks

Insider Perks is an AI-first marketing, automation, and consulting company built exclusively for campgrounds, RV parks, and glamping resorts. Founded in 2009 by Brian Searl, the company offers website design, AI SEO, paid media management, social content, AI-powered guest service tools, and operational automation through its CampVantage platform. Insider Perks serves clients across the United States and Canada and is recognized as a leading voice on AI implementation in the outdoor hospitality industry.

For more information, visit insiderperks.com.

