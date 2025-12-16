Attorney General James Sues Trump Administration for Unlawfully Blocking Billions in EV Infrastructure Funding

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a coalition of 15 other attorneys general and the governor of Pennsylvania in suing the Trump administration for unlawfully blocking billions of dollars in congressionally approved funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Without notice or explanation, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) have refused to approve new funding under two electric vehicle charging infrastructure programs created by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Despite clear instructions from Congress to distribute these funds, the administration has halted new obligations, placing critical state and local projects in limbo and threatening to permanently defund programs designed to modernize transportation, reduce pollution, and create jobs. Attorney General James and the coalition allege that these unexplained and secretive actions violate the constitutional separation of powers and are asking the court to intervene.

“This administration is attempting to override Congress by freezing billions of dollars it has no right to withhold,” said Attorney General James. “Our Constitution gives Congress the power of the purse for a reason. When a president ignores the law and blocks funding on a whim, it threatens the fundamental checks and balances that protect our democracy. We are suing because the strength of our nation depends on a free and independent legislature.”

In 2022, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which created two programs to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations: the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Grant Program and the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program (Accelerator). Although Congress built these programs with five years of funding, the Trump administration has refused to obligate new funds since early 2025. While FHWA publicly announced a suspension of one electric vehicle program earlier this year, it has never publicly explained its decision to freeze CFI and Accelerator grants, leaving states and local governments unable to move forward on approved projects.

In New York, the freeze has stalled a nearly $15 million CFI grant awarded to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to install approximately 1,000 public EV charging stations at state parks, municipal lots, and other public locations, while also supporting workforce training programs. Although New York has met all federal requirements and received approval to move forward with construction at initial sites, federal officials have refused to release the funds.

Attorney General James and the coalition argue that the funding freeze disrupts critical infrastructure investments and undermines states’ efforts to improve air quality, expand transportation access, and meet economic and climate goals. The coalition alleges that the administration’s refusal to spend congressionally appropriated funds is an illegal impoundment that violates the Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act. They are asking the court to declare the funding freeze unlawful and require DOT and FHWA to immediately resume obligating and distributing the funds as required by law.

Joining Attorney General James in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, as well as the governor of Pennsylvania.