Cue Crew Supply Launches Premium Billiards Apparel Brand Built by Players, for Players

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cue Crew Supply, a new billiards lifestyle brand, announces its official launch, offering premium apparel designed specifically for the pool playing community. Founded by a competitive player with over two decades of tournament experience, the brand aims to bring authentic, high-quality fashion to billiards enthusiasts at all skill levels.

The company specializes in attitude-driven logo designs that capture the grit and authenticity of billiards culture. Unlike many competitors in the space, Cue Crew Supply prints designs on both the front and back of garments, creating maximum visual impact from every angle. All apparel is produced exclusively on premium name-brand garments, including short and long sleeve tees, hoodies, and hats.

Founded by Matt Urbanek, who has competed in pool since 2001 and currently plays in the Austin APA league, Cue Crew Supply brings an insider's perspective to billiards apparel. Urbanek's competitive background includes qualifying a team for APA Nationals in Las Vegas in 2004, along with 24 years of league play experience in both APA and TAP formats.

According to the company, the brand was created to address a gap in the market for quality billiards apparel. Representatives from Cue Crew Supply note that many existing options rely on low-quality designs printed on generic blanks that lack durability and style. In contrast, their approach prioritizes detailed craftsmanship, premium materials, and designs that resonate with the rebellious spirit of pool culture.

The brand targets previous, current, and aspiring pool players who want to represent their passion for the game both on and off the table. Each piece is designed with the competitive player's mindset, ensuring comfort and durability that can withstand the demands of serious play while making a bold fashion statement.

Looking ahead, Cue Crew Supply plans to expand beyond apparel into billiards supplies including chalk, cues, and cue cases. The company also has plans to offer custom logo creation and team apparel services, allowing pool leagues and tournament teams to develop personalized designs that capture their unique identity.

