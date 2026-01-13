A New Asset-Owned White Glove Service Seeks to Disrupt Logistics in The Southwest - Meet Speedora
Speedora launching asset-owned delivery in Phoenix & SoCal, cutting brokers to achieve <0.3% damage rates and real-time tracking via Project44
Empowering Retailers with Direct Control - The launch comes at a critical time for mid-sized retailers who often face a choice between expensive national carriers or unreliable brokerages. Speedora bridges this gap by offering a "direct-to-carrier" partnership. Unlike traditional models that hand off freight to unknown third parties, Speedora maintains 100% control over its fleet and drivers.
This asset-based approach allows the company to offer premium white glove delivery that ensures high-value items—such as luxury furniture and sensitive equipment—arrive in pristine condition. The company reports an industry-defying damage claim rate of less than 0.3%, a direct result of its specialized handling protocols.
"We are tired of seeing high-value furniture and equipment damaged in transit due to a lack of ownership and transparency in the system," said Founder and CEO Bob Smith. "We created Speedora to be a true growth partner for retailers. We eliminate the broker middleman to form a direct relationship with our retailer partners, which translates directly into cost savings, greater accountability, and a delivery experience that keeps the customer happy."
Technology Meets Reliability - Speedora combines its physical fleet with advanced visibility technology. Through an integration with Project44, retailers and end-consumers gain real-time insight into their shipment’s journey, removing the "black box" frustration typical of freight logistics.
Key service highlights include:
Precision Handling: A dedicated team trained specifically for heavy and fragile goods.
Transparent Pricing: Retailers can get a quote directly from the carrier without hidden broker markups.
Regional Dominance: Now serving Southern California and Phoenix, AZ, with confirmed plans to expand operations into Northern California.
About Speedora
Headquartered in Phoenix, Speedora is an asset-owned final mile carrier dedicated to restoring trust in the logistics of large items. Led by industry veteran Bob Smith, formerly of "Nations Forward," the company leverages deep logistics expertise to provide a seamless, damage-free delivery experience.
