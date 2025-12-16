Department reminds New Mexicans to keep holiday decorations wildlife-friendly
SANTA FE – Once Thanksgiving is over, many New Mexicans take the opportunity to decorate their homes for the holidays.
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish would like to remind the public as they prepare to hang up those colorful strands of light and bring that inflatable Santa Claus out of storage to ensure that their holiday decorations do not pose a safety hazard to wildlife that may become entangled.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.