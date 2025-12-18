From Nightlife to New Life: Tampa Entrepreneur and Faith Leader Kourtney “KP” Pina Releases Transformational Devotional

Author, Kourtney 'KP' Pina Nightlife Queen Book Cover

How one woman traded visibility for purpose and found God waiting in the light

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, faith leader, and podcast host Kourtney “KP” Pina announces the release of her debut devotional testimony,

Nightlife Queen to Kingdom Queen: Escaping the Darkness and Embracing the Light, a bold and transparent account of spiritual transformation designed for women standing at the crossroads of identity, success, and surrender.

Once a highly visible force in Tampa’s nightlife and business scene, Pina built influence, income, and recognition yet privately wrestled with spiritual emptiness and misalignment. Her new book chronicles the moment everything changed, offering readers a raw, faith-forward roadmap from performance-driven success to purpose-led living.

Blending personal testimony, Scripture-based devotionals, reflective journaling prompts, and prayer activations, Nightlife Queen to Kingdom Queen is intentionally designed as an interactive experience, not just a read. The book guides women through critical areas including:

- Identity healing and restoration

- Spiritual warfare awareness and discernment

- Breaking free from toxic cycles and counterfeit success

- Aligning ambition with God’s calling and Kingdom purpose

“This book is for the woman who feels the tension between who she’s been and who she’s called to become,” says Pina. “I lived in rooms full of people and still felt unseen by myself. God didn’t just rescue me. He realigned me. And if He can do it for me, He can do it for anyone.”

In addition to her work as an author, Pina is the co-host of the faith-based podcast Beyond the Pulpit: Market Ministry, where she explores the intersection of faith, leadership, identity, and real-world impact—challenging the idea that calling is confined to church walls.

With conversations around women’s identity, faith deconstruction, burnout, and spiritual awakening gaining momentum across media platforms, Pina’s story offers timely relevance for interviews, panels, podcasts, and features focused on transformation, entrepreneurship, and purpose-driven leadership.

Release Information

📘 Nightlife Queen to Kingdom Queen: Escaping the Darkness and Embracing the Light

🗓 Online Pre-Order: December 18, 2025

🌐 Available at: www.theKourtneyPina.com

