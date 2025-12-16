Papal Missionary of Mercy Fr. Jim Sichko Releases New Children’s Book 'Amazing Grace' in Stores Today

Amazing Grace: an illustrated children's book hand-painted in watercolor

A heartwarming, faith-filled children’s story from Father Jim Sichko about kindness, mercy, and the surprising ways God’s grace finds us.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally known priest and Papal Missionary of Mercy, Father Jim Sichko, celebrates the official in-store release of his new illustrated children’s book, Amazing Grace, available throughout North America today, December 16, 2025. Inspired by Sichko’s beloved dog, “Gracie Marie,” the book blends a lovable bloodhound hero with deeply rooted Christian themes. The book invites families to discover how small acts of kindness can become channels of God’s grace in everyday life.Beautifully illustrated in hand-painted watercolors by artist, Dr. Regina Raab, Amazing Grace follows Grace, a spirited bloodhound who becomes separated from her home and the Papal Missionary of Mercy who loves her. As she wanders through towns and neighborhoods, her journey of “being lost, hoping to be found,” turns into something much bigger: along the way, she comforts the lonely, brings laughter to the weary, and reminds strangers that they are seen and loved, and miracles happen when we are most in need. In the end, Grace’s joyful reunion with her owner reveals that what seemed like an accident was, all along, a divinely guided mission of mercy.Designed for readers ages 5–11, and for parents, grandparents, teachers, and faith communities who cherish stories that point children toward faith—Amazing Grace offers a warm and accessible way to talk about grace, kindness, and faith-filled lessons.At its heart, Amazing Grace reflects the ministry that has defined Father Jim Sichko’s life: a global mission of mercy, spreading joy, kindness and unexpected moments of grace, which he calls, “God moments.” Commissioned by Pope Francis as one of only 100 Papal Missionaries of Mercy in the United States, Father Jim is known worldwide for his dynamic storytelling, compassionate outreach, and the beloved “60 Minutes for Jesus” missions that take him on the road and on flights year-round, a calling which is supported in partnership with Delta. Whether preaching to thousands, offering spontaneous acts of kindness, or authoring bestselling spiritual works such as Among Friends:Stories from the Journey, Encountering God:As a Traveling Papal Missionary of Mercy, and 60 Seconds for Jesus, his message remains constant—God’s grace meets us in the ordinary moments of our lives.For families seeking uplifting, interactive stories at the intersection of faith, inspiration, and universal storytelling, Sichko’s newest literary offering, Amazing Grace, hits bookstore shelves nationwide today and is poised to be a family favorite.AMAZING GRACE by Fr. Jim Sichko | Hardcover | Illustrated | 42 pages | ISBN 978-1-969905-00-1 | Dec. 16, 2026 | Published by Storyteller Media | Distributed by Macmillan | Available NOW in major retailers and local booksellers: Amazon Barnes & Noble | Target | Bookshop.org | Books-A-Million | Walmart.com| Indigo | Joseph Beth Booksellers | Storyteller Media | and more.About Father Jim SichkoFather Jim Sichko is a priest of the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, and an internationally known preacher, evangelist, and motivational speaker. In 2016, Pope Francis appointed him a Papal Missionary of Mercy, a select group of just 1,000 priests worldwide charged with preaching messages of mercy and spreadings acts of kindness and joy through faith-filled storyteller. Father Jim’s ministry, “60 Minutes for Jesus,” has taken him around the world for parish missions, retreats, and special events, where he is known for his dynamic storytelling, humor, and heartfelt call to deepen one's faith and encourage kindness. He is the author of several books, including the recent 2025 release of his daily devotional book, "60 Seconds for Jesus," and his beloved bestselling works, Encountering God: As a Traveling Papal Missionary of Mercy and Among Friends: Stories from the Journey. Fr. Sichko is also the founder of Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce, a charitable brand whose proceeds support hospice care and outreach in his home diocese.Media & Interview RequestsFor review copies, interviews with Father Jim Sichko, feature opportunities, or to request Father Jim for your program or publication: contact@storyteller.media | Storyteller Media | 8840 Wilshire Blvd Suite 300 | Beverly Hills, CA 90211 | www.storyteller.media###

