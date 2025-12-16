Out of Time Launches on Steam & Steam Deck

Solarpunk arrives with 2 new characters: Solar Sentinel and Head of Hydroponics

Multiplayer Roguelite Where Knights, Mechs, and Shapeshifters Collide Across Eras Arrives on Steam

We designed Out of Time as an infinitely expandable universe.” — Frederic Descamps, CEO

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Manticore Games announced that its first-of-its-kind multiplayer roguelite, Out of Time , officially launches on Steam and the Steam Deck.Dubbed the 'Multiplayer Megabonk' by its passionate early community, the game throws players into frantic, time-traveling combat where teamwork is the only path to survival.After a successful testing period with tens of thousands of players shaping its development, Out of Time is ready to challenge squads in its high-stakes, era-hopping battles.“We designed Out of Time as an infinitely expandable universe. Today, just a few weeks after our initial launch, we are delivering on this promise by adding new platforms (Steam and the Steam Deck ) and a slew of new content (the Solarpunk Era)”, says Frederic Descamps, CEO of Manticore Games. “We can achieve this speed and flexibility by using Core , our own UGC platform and tools (built on top of Unreal). Expect even more in the new year!”Set in a volatile multiverse, players will brawl across four distinct eras—from medieval battlefields to the newly added Solarpunk future—where every run is a 15-minute blitz of non-stop action.“The Out of Time universe is expanding again with a whole new beautiful Era called Solarpunk!”, says Jordan Maynard, Chief Creative Officer of Manticore Games. ”Solarpunk adds four large zones, tons of new mobs, more classes (Solar Sentinel, Head of Hydroponics), four mighty big bosses and a series of new random in-game events.”15-MINUTE BLITZZero-downtime action. Pure, high-stakes combat guaranteed from the first second until the final confrontation.UNLIMITED COMBINATIONSYour loadout is everything. Customize your gear set to create the ultimate mixture of offense, defense, and support. Experiment and discover thousands of combos.TETHER UP OR DIESurvival demands immediate synergy. Our unique Tether system allows you to share stats and superpowers with your teammates.BOSS POWEREvery run culminates in an era-shattering clash against monstrous, complex foes that demand flawless execution and zero mistakes.

Out of Time | Official Steam Launch Trailer

