Samreen Tariq, MD is Named the New Medical Director for Peace Care St. Ann’s in Jersey City, NJ (Greenville)

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peace Care St. Ann’s is pleased to announce that Dr. Samreen Tariq, MD, has been named as their new Medical Director beginning November 1, 2025. Having attended to her patients at Peace Care St. Ann’s since June of 2019, Dr. Tariq will now be assuming a broader role to help guide the care of all residents at Peace Care St. Ann’s. Peace Care St. Ann’s Administrator, Robert Reyes, said, “We could not be more thrilled that Dr. Tariq has accepted the role; she is highly regarded by residents and colleagues alike and has a reputation for delivering highly skilled, compassionate care.” In addition, Dr. Tariq will work alongside the nursing team and provider partners to continue to exceed quality standards, improve outcomes, and reduce rehospitalizations for residents.

Dr. Tariq is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, is a Certified Medical Director recognized by the American Medical Directors Association, and has contributed clinical abstracts published in several medical journals.

Peace Care St. Ann’s is a multi-award-winning skilled nursing community located in Jersey City, New Jersey (Greenville). Newsweek has recognized Peace Care St. Ann’s as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2026, and it is also a 2025 recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). Peace Care St. Ann’s is one of two communities offered by Peace Care. Both Peace Care St. Ann’s and Peace Care St. Joseph’s have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as A Best Nursing Home for 2026 in both the short-term rehabilitation and long-term care categories. Peace Care offers a range of services, including short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, memory care, respite care, hospice care, and adult medical daycare. Peace Care is a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace. Peace Care is also a member of the Peace Ministries family of ministries and offers the only nonprofit, faith-based senior communities in Jersey City and Hudson County. Peace Care St. Ann’s is located at 198 Old Bergen Road, Jersey City, NJ 07305.

