Under the patronage of UAE President, Games of the Future 2025 to take place in Abu Dhabi

Games of The Future Highlights Community, Innovation

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, powered by ADNOC, will take place from 18-23 December at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The opening ceremony will take place on 17 December, setting the stage for one of the most diverse and competitive athlete line-ups ever assembled in hybrid sports, bringing physical excellence and digital skill together under the event’s signature identity: Next Gen Human. Play the Future.Phygital sport blends traditional athletic competition with its digital counterpart, creating a single, integrated format where players must excel in both environments. Clubs first compete in a virtual round before meeting again in a physical arena, with combined scores determining the winner. This hybrid approach reflects the way technology and real-world performance increasingly intersect, offering a new, immersive model of sport. More than 850 participants from 60 countries — representing champion clubs, rising talents, and breakout newcomers — will compete across 11 disciplines.His Excellency Faisal al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President and Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), said: “Phygital sport represents more than a new format - it represents the mindset of a new generation. Abu Dhabi is proud to host this year’s games, creating a stage where physical excellence and digital mastery come together. Our goal is to empower youth, accelerate innovation, and build communities around the technologies that will shape tomorrow.”The Games of the Future brings together the world’s most dynamic athletes from across the phygital ecosystem, showcasing competitors who excel in both physical performance and digital proficiencies. With star players, elite esports talents, and rising phygital specialists all convening in Abu Dhabi, the event promises a level of excitement and intensity that captures the best of both arenas. Reflecting the evolution of sport in an increasingly connected world, the games mark a defining moment for a movement that is rapidly gaining global attention.Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, said: “The Games of the Future continues to set a new global benchmark in phygital sport. With clubs confirmed across all disciplines, the rapid growth of this movement is clear. At Phygital International, we remain focused on delivering fair, competitive, and innovative play that elevates both the physical and digital dimensions. Abu Dhabi is poised to host an exceptional edition this year, bringing fans closer to the next generation of competition.”Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, said: “Technology is transforming every aspect of our lives, and sport is no exception. By integrating advanced digital platforms, immersive gaming environments, and real-time analytics, we are creating competitive formats that challenge athletes in new ways and engage audiences like never before. The Games of the Future embodies this evolution, showcasing how innovation can redefine the sporting experience for a global community.”The draw ceremony has now confirmed the opening group-stage matchups for the majority of disciplines, shaping the first storylines fans will follow. As the event progresses, the full competitive pathways will emerge, with clubs battling for progression and a coveted spot in the finals – with a pooled prize of US$5 million.Alongside the Games of the Future event, Abu Dhabi will host the Phygital Sports Summit on the 17 December, a dedicated thought-leadership forum bringing together global experts, athletes, innovators, and policymakers to explore the evolution of hybrid sports. The summit will feature a full programme of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations examining the convergence of sport and technology, the emergence of human–AI synergy, the future of youth engagement, athlete wellbeing in hybrid environments, and the lasting legacy of phygital competition.Hosted by Amy Jane Gillingham, Mohammed Al Hosani, and Sabine Sassine, the summit will include contributions from senior representatives of Phygital International, GOTF partners and leading global voices shaping the phygital movement.Distinguished guests expected to attend include His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports, followed by a wider delegation of international dignitaries, including: His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan; Her Excellency Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfeeqi, Minister of Youth Affairs for the Kingdom of Bahrain; Her Excellency Sheikha Dina bint Rashed Al Khalifa, Advisor for Planning and Development for the Kingdom of Bahrain; and His Exellency Dr Osman Aşkın Bak, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Türkiye.The Phygital Sports Summit is expected to reinforce the sense of community around the games while solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation in next-generation sport and hybrid competition.The Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, powered by ADNOC, is organised by ASPIRE, the Local Delivery Authority, in collaboration with Ethara, the Event Delivery Partner, and Phygital International, the Global Rights Holder. The event is supported by key stakeholders, including Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Host City Entity, and the Official Partner, UAE Ministry of Sports.To attend Games of the Future 2025, or to watch the broadcast stream and schedules, please visit: gotfabudhabi.com.Fans around the world can also catch all the action live via the central streaming platform for the Games of the Future: https://tv.gofuture.games

