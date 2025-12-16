Discount Custom Cabinets Announces 12 Days of Christmas Sale with 15% Off All Products

Oslo Walnut Cabinet Designs Shaker Honey Kitchen Cabinets Shaker White Kitchen Cabinets Shaker Moss Bathroom Cabinets Oslo Walnut Cabinets

Limited-time promotion offers significant savings ahead of 2026 pricing adjustments

The holiday season is an ideal time for customers to plan their home improvement projects for the new year” — James Corkish

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discount Custom Cabinets is celebrating the holiday season with its 12 Days of Christmas Sale, featuring 15% off all cabinet products. The promotion provides homeowners and contractors an opportunity to complete kitchen and bathroom renovation projects at exceptional value.

"The holiday season is an ideal time for customers to plan their home improvement projects for the new year," said James Corkish. "Our 12 Days of Christmas Sale makes premium custom cabinetry more accessible during this festive time of year."

The sale encompasses the company's full product line, including kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and specialty storage solutions. All items are eligible for the 15% discount during the promotional period.

With planned pricing adjustments scheduled for 2026 to reflect rising material and manufacturing costs, the current sale presents favorable timing for customers considering cabinet purchases. The company encourages those planning renovations to take advantage of present pricing structures.

Discount Custom Cabinets specializes in quality custom cabinetry solutions, combining craftsmanship with competitive pricing. The company serves both residential homeowners and professional contractors with a comprehensive selection of styles, finishes, and configurations.

For more information about the 12 Days of Christmas Sale or to browse available products, visit https://discountcustomcabinets.com or contact the sales team directly at (330) 775-7584.

About Discount Custom Cabinets

Discount Custom Cabinets provides premium custom cabinetry solutions for kitchens, bathrooms, and specialty spaces. The company is committed to delivering quality craftsmanship and exceptional value to homeowners and contractors.

Legal Disclaimer:

