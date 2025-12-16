International Ocean Film Foundation Launches Inaugural Ambassador Council

About

Since its launch in 2004, the San Francisco-based International Ocean Film Festival has attracted thousands of participants worldwide, including filmmakers and enthusiasts, athletes, educators, students, and ocean philanthropists. In the span of 22 years, the festival has presented more than 1020 films from 46 countries and energized conversations via panel discussions with global filmmakers, ocean stewards and philanthropists. The International Ocean Film Festival also hosts a student ocean film program which showcases a selection of films curated for middle and high school students. Free for students, this opportunity is made possible from proceeds raised at the annual “Off the Reef” benefit--an evening fundraiser where one or more Ocean Champions are honored. An Ocean Champion is an individual whose dedication, and work helping the ocean, is exemplary. The International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF) is a California 501(c)(3) non-profit.

International Ocean Film Festival