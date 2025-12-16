International Ocean Film Foundation Launches Inaugural Ambassador Council
Distinguished Leaders in Ocean Conservation and Storytelling Join Forces to Elevate Global Awareness
Since 2004, the IOFF has been at the forefront of ocean conservation through cinematic excellence—showcasing inspiring films, elevating bold voices, and sparking meaningful conversations about the future of our planet’s most vital ecosystem. The creation of the Ambassador Council marks an exciting new chapter in the organization’s evolution and global reach.
“Our oceans need fearless storytellers and passionate advocates,” said Ana Blanco, Executive Director of the International Ocean Film Foundation. “This inaugural Ambassador Council brings together individuals whose values, influence, and commitment to protecting the ocean mirror our mission. Their guidance and advocacy will help shape the next decade of IOFF’s impact.”
Introducing the Inaugural Ambassador Council Members
IOFF is honored to welcome the first five members of the Ambassador Council, each selected for their leadership, advocacy, and dedication to elevating ocean issues through action:
● Meaghan Brosnan, CEO, WildAid — A leading expert in global marine enforcement with 20+ years of experience combating illegal fishing and strengthening community-led management of marine protected areas and coastal fisheries. A trusted advisor to governments worldwide, she brings deep expertise in fisheries management, compliance, and enforcement.
● Maria Brown, Retired Superintendent of NOAA’s Greater Farallones, Cordell Bank,
and Northern Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuaries — A marine conservationist dedicated to preserving marine ecosystems, building innovative partnerships, and engaging with diverse stakeholders to develop innovative strategies and foster environmental stewardship. Maria is committed to impactful change and creating thriving marine ecosystems for future generations.
● Marce Gutiérrez-Graudiņš, Founder and Executive Director, Azul — A long-time advocate for ocean justice and equity, Marce works to elevate Latinx perspectives and participation in ocean conservation through California-based Azul. the California-based nonprofit she founded. Marce currently serves as the Vice Chair of the California State Coastal Conservancy.
● Sebastian Nicholls, Global Advocacy Officer at Blue Nature Alliance — A global ocean conservation policy professional from Colombia, currently residing in the U.S., Sebastian has worked with renowned conservation organizations and partnerships including California Environmental Associates, Marine Conservation Institute, the Pew Charitable Trusts, High Seas Alliance, Enduring Earth, and Blue Nature Alliance. He previously served on the IOFF Board of Directors from 2017-2021 including as Board President 2020-2021.
● Bianca Valenti, Big Wave Surfer, Speaker, Activist and Entrepreneur. In addition to surfing the world’s most dangerous waves, Bianca is a tireless advocate for increasing opportunities for women and girls in all outdoor sports. Based in the Bay Area, she mentors upcoming athletes and speaks with businesses and universities on all matters of change-making and achieving the impossible.
These Ambassadors will serve as the council’s foundational voices, helping guide strategic direction while amplifying IOFF’s reach across diverse communities.
Role of the Ambassador Council
Members of the Ambassador Council play a key role in advancing IOFF’s strategic priorities of elevating the organization’s profile and expanding its funding base. Ambassadors help extend IOFF’s visibility by lending their voices and likenesses to support communications, amplify the annual film festival, and broaden the reach of major initiatives across their networks. They also strengthen IOFF’s development efforts by facilitating introductions to prospective donors, sponsors, partners, and board members. In addition, Ambassadors participate in select IOFF events and provide strategic guidance during one to two virtual council meetings each year, offering insight that supports long-term organizational growth and financial sustainability.
A New Era of Impact
“Our ambassadors will help us inspire wider audiences, deepen community engagement, and elevate the vital work of ocean filmmakers around the world,” added Blanco. “Their participation underscores the urgency of strengthening ocean literacy and safeguarding our blue planet.”
The International Ocean Film Foundation invites the public, partners, and ocean enthusiasts everywhere to join in celebrating this milestone and to follow upcoming announcements about additional Council members.
About the International Ocean Film Foundation (IOFF)
The International Ocean Film Foundation is a volunteer-driven, leading ocean conservation organization dedicated to inspiring, educating, and connecting global audiences through world-class ocean films. Since 2004, IOFF has showcased hundreds of films through festivals, community programming, and year-round initiatives to foster a deeper understanding of the ocean’s importance and the urgent need for its protection. The 23rd annual film festival will be held in San Francisco on April 10-12. 2026 at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture. The festival and is endorsed by the 2021-2030 United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and is a recognized 501(c)3 organization.
