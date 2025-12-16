Excellence Endowment Bolsters Senior Living Programing in Hospitality Management

Gifts strengthen School of Hospitality Management's Senior Living Program

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The School of Hospitality Management (SHM) in the College of Health and Human Development (HHD) at Penn State has received foundational gifts from two leaders in the senior living industry. Liberty Lutheran and Waverly Heights have each given gifts to establish the Discover Hospitality in Senior Living Excellence Endowment. The permanent fund will expand programming for students exploring careers in senior living management.The Fund was created by a $25,000 gift from Waverly Heights and fortified by an additional $25,000 gift from Liberty Lutheran and will provide discretionary support to sustain and grow the school’s senior living program. It will help fund HM 306, SHM’s Hospitality in Senior Living course, student field trips to Life Plan Communities (LPCs), guest speakers, career fairs and mentoring opportunities that connect students with internships and full-time roles in the senior living sector.“This endowment reflects the diversity of our industry, and the many paths open to student success, including in senior living,” said Donna Quadri-Felitti, Marvin Ashner Endowed Director of the School of Hospitality Management. “It ensures that we can continue to offer transformative experiences that prepare our students to lead with empathy, innovation and a hospitality mindset in a growing and meaningful field, one in which many of our alumni are thriving.”Since its inception in 2010, HHD’s senior living initiative has introduced more students to the field through coursework and co-curricular programming. The initiative began with a grant from the Connecticut Community Foundation, made possible by Joe Vanucci, a 1955 hotel administration graduate whose career in hospitality led him to executive leadership in senior living. His vision helped launch the first Hospitality in Senior Living course in SHM, a course that remains central to the program today.Over the past 15 years, the initiative has grown into a nationally recognized model for integrating hospitality education with the needs of an aging population—a vision strongly advanced by Emeritus Professor Albert (Bart) Bartlett, whose work on the school’s Hospitality in Senior Living course before his retirement laid the foundation for this growth The program has inspired dozens of students to pursue internships and careers in senior living, and alumni of the program are now working throughout the field—many in leadership roles at communities across the country.The program emphasizes the alignment between hospitality education and the needs of LPCs—residential campuses that offer independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care. These communities prioritize resident experience, wellness and lifestyle, making them a natural fit for hospitality graduates trained in service, operations and guest satisfaction.Students in the program benefit from immersive learning experiences, including visits to various senior living communities.The initiative also supports guest lectures from industry leaders, networking events and mentoring relationships that connect students with alumni and employers in the field. HM 306 is also an elective in the College’s Longevity, Aging and Generational Studies minor, further expanding its reach across disciplines.President and Chief Executive Officer for Liberty Lutheran John Barnum said, “Liberty is excited to partner with Waverly Heights and Penn State in creating a unique experience for our residents and Team members. Liberty has been serving seniors for over 100 years. As we move into serving yet another generation of seniors, hospitality in senior living is essential in aligning the health and well-being of our residents and promoting opportunities to our current and future team members. The alignment of hospitality and aging with Penn State truly go hand in hand, providing a gracious resident experience and wonderful career path for our team members.”The Discover Hospitality in Senior Living Excellence Endowment builds on the legacy of the program’s early champions, including Penn State alumnus Thomas Garvin, a 1991 Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management graduate, president and CEO of Waverly Senior Services and 2023 Penn State Hotel & Restaurant Society Alumni of the year, who helped establish the first program fund to support the course.“Waverly Heights is proud to sponsor the Hospitality in Senior Living course at Penn State’s School of Hospitality Management. We believe it is essential to educate and inspire the next generation about the rewarding career opportunities within the aging services sector,” Garvin said. “Our longstanding collaboration with Penn State has been instrumental in attracting and developing future leaders for our industry. Through Waverly Senior Services, we remain deeply committed to advancing awareness of senior living careers and the meaningful impact they offer. We are grateful that Penn State shares our vision of expanding hospitality management pathways to include the vital and growing field of senior living.”Waverly Heights, founded in 1986, is a nationally accredited, nonprofit Life Plan Community located on a scenic 63-acre estate in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania. It offers independent living, personal care, memory support, and skilled nursing, and is widely recognized as a leader in senior living for its exceptional hospitality and comprehensive wellness programs. Liberty Lutheran, established in 1991 and headquartered in Ambler, Pennsylvania, oversees a family of senior living communities across the state—including The Village at Penn State—providing innovative, faith-based services that promote health, purpose, and vibrant lifestyles for older adults. Both organizations are regarded as pioneers in advancing quality care and enriching experiences in the senior living sector.Gifts such as these advance the University’s historic land-grant mission to serve and lead. Through philanthropy, alumni and friends are helping students to join the Penn State family and prepare for lifelong success; driving research, outreach and economic development that grow our shared strength and readiness for the future; and increasing the University’s impact for families, patients and communities across the Commonwealth and around the world. Learn more by visiting raise.psu.edu.

