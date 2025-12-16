Lauft Tech Inc. Launches in Colorado, Introducing a Smarter Way for Homebuyers and Agents to Match

Lauft Tech Inc. launches in Colorado, giving homebuyers a simpler, swipe-based way to find homes.

Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions people make, yet the technology behind it hasn’t meaningfully evolved,” — Shane Thompson

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauft Tech Inc., a Colorado-based prop-tech startup, today announced the official launch of Lauft, a mobile home-search platform designed to match buyers with homes and real estate agents based on real behavior, not guesswork.Unlike traditional listing sites that rely on filters and form submissions, Lauft uses swipe behavior and visual preferences to understand what buyers actually want. As users interact with listings, Lauft’s proprietary matching technology learns their style, intent, and budget fit, creating more accurate matches between buyers, homes, and local agents.“Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions people make, yet the technology behind it hasn’t meaningfully evolved,” said Shane Thompson, Marketing Director of Lauft Tech Inc. “Lauft is built around how people naturally make decisions visually and intuitively, while giving agents better information before they ever make contact.”Launching First in ColoradoLauft is launching initially across Colorado, with early activity concentrated in Denver and Colorado Springs markets. Buyers using the app can swipe through local listings in a mobile-first experience, while partner agents gain access to local buyer activity, including preferences, engagement signals, and readiness indicators. To try out the platform, users can download the App on iOS and Android here. Built for Modern Buyers and Modern AgentsLauft’s platform combines visual AI, behavioral data, and a personality-driven matching approach to move beyond basic price and bedroom filters. The result is a more personalized experience for buyers and a more efficient acquisition channel for agents.About Lauft Tech Inc.Founded in 2025, Lauft Tech Inc. is a real estate technology company building a new category of home-search experience. Headquartered in Colorado, Lauft’s mission is to make finding the right home and the right agent simpler, more transparent, and more human.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.