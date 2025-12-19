Submit Release
Pilot Instructional Center Opens New Flight School at New Century AirCenter Serving Kansas City Region

Pilot Instructional Center has opened a new flight school at New Century AirCenter, offering professional pilot training for the Kansas City area.

Our goal is to offer honest, high quality flight training with clear expectations and experienced instructors.”
— Stephanie Fahy
KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilot Instructional Center (PIC), a new professional flight training organization, has officially opened at New Century AirCenter (KIXD), serving the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. The school offers structured pilot training for students pursuing private, instrument, commercial, and flight instructor certificates.

Located just minutes southwest of Kansas City, Pilot Instructional Center is designed for individuals seeking a clear, professional path into aviation. The school supports both new students with no prior flight experience and licensed pilots continuing toward advanced or professional ratings.

Pilot Instructional Center provides training programs that include Private Pilot, Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI and CFII). Training is conducted at New Century AirCenter, an airport well suited for flight training due to its combination of controlled and uncontrolled airspace, lower congestion compared to major hubs, and proximity to the Kansas City region.

The school emphasizes safety, integrity, and personalized instruction. PIC operates with a mentorship focused approach, prioritizing consistent instruction, structured progression, and real world proficiency rather than high volume training. Instructors bring professional aviation experience and focus on building strong fundamentals and decision making skills.

“Our goal is to offer honest, high quality flight training with clear expectations and experienced instructors,” said Stephanie Fahy, Founder/CEO at Pilot Instructional Center. “We built this school to serve students who want a professional environment and individualized attention.”

As part of its launch, Pilot Instructional Center has also introduced a new website to provide prospective students with detailed information on training programs, requirements, and enrollment options.

More information about Pilot Instructional Center is available at: https://pilotinstructionalcenter.com


About Pilot Instructional Center

Pilot Instructional Center is a professional flight school based at New Century AirCenter (KIXD) in New Century, Kansas. The school provides structured pilot training from private pilot through flight instructor certifications, serving the Kansas City metropolitan area with a focus on safety, integrity, and individualized instruction.

