Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota, LLP and Educate Elevate Empower (E3) Donate 20 New Laptops to Paterson Schools

PATERSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota, LLP , a long-standing bankruptcy and personal injury law firm in Wayne, New Jersey , has reaffirmed its commitment to local youth by partnering with Educate Elevate Empower, Inc. (E3), a nonprofit dedicated to expanding educational opportunities. Together, the two organizations have donated twenty brand-new Lenovo laptops to the Paterson School District, a contribution aimed at addressing the persistent technology gap faced by many students.For Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota, LLP, the donation reflects a core value woven into the firm’s identity: giving back to the communities where its attorneys and staff live and work. Supporting educational access for children in Passaic County has long been one of its most meaningful priorities. With technology now central to classroom learning and future career readiness, the firm recognized a growing need—and an opportunity to help meet it.In announcing the initiative, the firm emphasized that access to reliable technology is no longer a luxury but a requirement for academic success. Students complete assignments online, collaborate through digital platforms, and use software tools that mirror those used in higher education and the workforce. Yet for many families, especially in under-resourced communities, acquiring a personal device remains out of reach. This disparity creates an uneven playing field, where capable students may still fall behind simply because they lack the technology required to keep up.“This donation is a small but important step toward giving every child a fair chance,” the firm said in a statement. “We are committed to helping level the playing field and giving students the opportunities they deserve.”Educate Elevate Empower (E3), the nonprofit partner in this effort, focuses on supporting schools, students, and families by reducing barriers to education. E3’s work has been focused on underserved communities, children, and young women in Africa by providing them with the technology needed to compete in the world. E3 is expanding its work in New Jersey to identify needs and implement targeted solutions that foster academic growth and confidence. By teaming with Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota, LLP, E3 helped ensure the laptops would reach students who can benefit most from immediate access to digital tools.Representatives from both organizations noted that partnerships like this can have a meaningful ripple effect. When a student receives a personal device, they gain more than the ability to complete assignments—they gain independence, exploration opportunities, and confidence in navigating the digital world. These skills, once developed, stay with students for life.The Paterson School District, which serves a diverse student population, continues working to close technology gaps that became especially visible during the remote learning period. Although progress has been made, some students still struggle with inconsistent access to devices at home. The new laptops will help address these remaining gaps. According to district representatives, the devices will be distributed to students identified as having the greatest need, ensuring that the donation has an immediate and targeted impact.Beyond the practical benefits, the donation symbolizes something equally important: that community members and local organizations are invested in the success of Paterson’s students. When students see businesses and nonprofits step forward on their behalf, it reinforces the message that their education and futures matter.Both Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota, LLP and E3 expressed enthusiasm about continuing to build on this initiative. They hope the contribution encourages more community collaborations and inspires other organizations to support local schools. Whether through technology, mentoring, or resource-based programs, these partnerships show how collective action can create lasting positive change.As the laptops are prepared for distribution, the firm reiterated that its commitment to the community extends beyond this project. The attorneys and staff view educational support as a long-term effort—one that aligns with their belief in equity, opportunity, and strengthening the fabric of Passaic County.With this donation, Scura Wigfield Heyer Stevens & Cammarota, LLP and Educate Elevate Empower (E3) take an important step toward ensuring that Paterson students have the tools they need to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.

