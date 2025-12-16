Starheel Properties Partners with Dolphin Shores Investments LLC to Lease Luxury Condos

Billboard on Highway 17 advertising the new partnership

Partnership Ushers in New Era of Coastal Luxury Rentals Amid Surging Demand in Brunswick County, North Carolina

SUPPLY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starheel Properties, a leading full-service property management firm specializing in Brunswick County's coastal rentals, and Dolphin Shores Investments, LLC, today announced an exclusive partnership to list and manage the leasing of luxury condo units at Dolphin Shores, a premier waterfront condominium community on the Intracoastal Waterway.Developed by the acclaimed Stokley Development Corporation, Dolphin Shores offers unparalleled luxury living with stunning Intracoastal Waterway views, just minutes from the family-friendly shores of Holden Beach—consistently ranked among the nation's top beaches by National Geographic Traveler Magazine. The community features best-in-class amenities, including a gated entrance, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a scenic community pier with day dock for fishing and kayaking, a state-of-the-art clubhouse with full kitchen, covered parking, and elevators in climate-controlled corridors. Building F, the newly completed 24-unit structure with spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans (1,356–1,675 sq. ft.), is fully furnished and ready for immediate occupancy, with no rental restrictions for short-, mid-, or long-term stays.This partnership aligns perfectly with the explosive growth transforming Holden Beach and Brunswick County, one of the fastest-expanding regions in the Southeast. Recent population surges, driven by remote work trends and coastal migration, have created a high-demand environment for premium multifamily and short-term rentals, with limited new inventory exacerbating supply shortages. Brunswick County's strategic position between Myrtle Beach, SC, and Wilmington, NC, continues to attract investors and vacationers, fueling a robust market projected to see sustained appreciation. By partnering with Starheel Properties, Dolphin Shores is poised to capitalize on this momentum, delivering turnkey luxury options to discerning renters seeking the "easy breezy" coastal lifestyle.To celebrate the launch, Dolphin Shores has rolled out an engaging marketing campaign featuring "Sunny the Dolphin," the community's charismatic mascot. Sunny embodies the fun, sun-soaked spirit of the property, appearing in vibrant billboards, digital ads, and social media promotions that highlight the serene waterway setting, proximity to Lockwood Folly Country Club's free golf perks, and endless opportunities for relaxation and adventure.Local real estate visionary Jeff Stokley Sr., CEO of Stokley Development Corporation, is excited to advance the next phase of this signature project in one of North Carolina's most dynamic coastal markets."I'm thrilled to dive into the next exciting phase of Dolphin Shores," said Jeff Stokley Sr. "With our remaining seven shovel-ready land pad sites poised for groundbreaking in May 2026—adding up to 144 additional luxury units—this partnership with Starheel Properties will unlock incredible value for investors and renters alike. Dolphin Shores isn't just a property; it's a legacy of blending natural beauty with smart growth, and I can't wait to see it flourish in Brunswick County's booming market."Starheel Properties brings unmatched expertise in managing high-end coastal properties, including vacation rentals tied to golf packages and long-term leases in areas like Calabash and Holden Beach. Their commitment to first-class service—handling everything from marketing and maintenance to customized agreements—ensures seamless operations and maximum occupancy for owners."We're ecstatic to partner with Dolphin Shores Investments, LLC and bring our passion for Brunswick County's coastal gems to this iconic community," said Jim Devlin, Principal of Starheel Properties. "Managing Dolphin Shores aligns perfectly with our focus on luxury rentals that deliver unforgettable experiences. From the breathtaking ICW views to Sunny's infectious energy in our new campaign, we're ready to fill these units with families and adventurers who crave the best of Holden Beach living. This is more than management—it's about growing together in one of the Southeast's most dynamic markets."As construction ramps up on the additional phases, Dolphin Shores reaffirms its dedication to sustainable, high-quality development that enhances the region's appeal. Investors and prospective tenants are invited to explore availability and tour the property today.About Dolphin Shores Investments, LLCDolphin Shores Investments, LLC is the proud owner of the Dolphin Shores community, a gated luxury condominium enclave offering waterfront serenity and modern amenities on 14.4 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway in Supply, NC. Committed to excellence in coastal real estate, the company is expanding this premier destination to meet rising demand. For more, visit www.dolphinshoresnc.com About Starheel PropertiesStarheel Properties is a premier property management and real estate firm serving Brunswick County, specializing in vacation rentals, long-term leases, and sales for coastal properties.

