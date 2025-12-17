Tiltify Launches Tiltify Catalyst for Charities and Nonprofits to Activate Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Campaigns

Platform utilizes AI to give every charity and its supporters the freedom to fundraise their way, just in time for the peak holiday giving season

Catalyst is purpose-built for a new generation of fundraisers who expect immediacy, personalization, and transparency in everything they do for the causes that are near and dear to their hearts.” — Michael Wasserman, co-founder and CEO of Tiltify

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiltify , the fundraising infrastructure connecting creators and causes at scale, today announced the public launch of Tiltify Catalyst , a powerful platform designed to activate Peer-to-Peer (P2P) fundraisers and cost-effectively ignite donor giving in this holiday season Now publicly available after a successful limited beta, Tiltify Catalyst builds on a decade of insights from millions of volunteer fundraisers and more than $100M raised on Tiltify this year alone. The new solution equips both nonprofit professionals and the volunteer fundraisers powering their P2P campaigns with intelligent tools, personalized guidance, and streamlined communication, helping them run higher-impact, more efficient fundraising drives.For nonprofits, the Catalyst Admin Center serves as an online central command for P2P charity campaigns, enabling automation of messaging, engagement, analytics and design. Meanwhile, Beakr, Catalyst's AI assistant, solves the ‘cold start’ problem for fundraisers looking to launch their own personalized twist on campaigns by recommending the best fundraising approach, including giving levels, rewards, and social networks, to meet their customized goals.“As charities see donor numbers drop and interest wane in giving amid economic headwinds, Catalyst gives the next generation of fundraisers what they really want, which is the freedom to run campaigns online their way, with the digital tools to engage donors in their communities, and the analytics to prove impact,” said Michael Wasserman, co-founder and CEO of Tiltify. “With Catalyst, we’re giving fundraisers this flexibility, while still allowing nonprofits the oversight and engagement they desire with the volunteers raising money for their charities. As a result, we’re empowering fundraisers to create campaigns that raise $500 or $50 million, with the same confidence.”Other new features with Catalyst that make P2P fundraising effortless and more effective:- Personalized Guidance – Leverages fundraising intelligence to match proven tactics to individual styles, turning every fundraiser into a strategic campaign.- Community Engagement Tools – Includes milestones, polls, auctions, and targets to make giving interactive and collective.- Enterprise Oversight – Provides nonprofit professionals with real-time monitoring, brand consistency, and detailed analytics to demonstrate impact to stakeholders.The Critical Infrastructure for Modern FundraisingWith more than $500 million raised to date and a market share of over 90%, Tiltify has become the most trusted bridge between 1,000,000+ creators of all sizes and 8,000+ nonprofits worldwide. As traditional philanthropy evolves and the creator economy reshapes charitable engagement, Catalyst cements Tiltify’s role as the definitive fundraising infrastructure platform.“Your supporters deserve more than a lost email or a broken process this holiday giving season,” added Wasserman. “Catalyst is purpose-built for a new generation of donors and fundraisers who expect immediacy, personalization, and transparency in everything they do for the causes that are near and dear to their hearts.”About TiltifyTiltify is the essential fundraising infrastructure connecting creators and causes at scale. With enterprise-grade technology, interactive engagement tools, and unmatched access to next-generation donors, Tiltify powers campaigns for more than 8,000 nonprofits and 1,000,000 creators worldwide. Learn more at www.tiltifycatalyst.com

Tiltify Catalyst

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.