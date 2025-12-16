FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 16, 2025

48 Missouri fire departments approved for up to $15,000 in equipment grants; additional applications being accepted

The Department of Public Safety has notified the first 48 volunteer fire departments of their approval for up to $15,000 in state equipment grants. In October, DPS announced the first-ever Missouri Volunteer Fire Department Grant was available for small departments – with annual operating budgets of $50,000 or less – for the purchase of firefighting equipment. There is a 5% local cash match, which means for equipment costing $15,789.47, the local match share would be $789.47 and the state share of 95% would be $15,000.

For the initial grant recipients, the top requested equipment includes radios, hoses and nozzles, firefighter turnout gear, extrication equipment, and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

A list of departments that received notification of grant approval is included at the bottom of this news release. Additional departments that have applied for the grant will receive notifications once their documentation is complete. Funding is still available for awards to additional small volunteer fire departments, which are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

“This grant was designed specifically to assist small volunteer fire departments that play a vitally important role in protecting lives and property in many rural areas of the state,” DPS Director Mark James said. “We encourage other all-volunteer departments to consider applying for the grant. Our DPS Grants Unit is standing by to assist.”

Applications must be made through the Missouri Department of Public Safety online WebGrants System, which is available here.

A total of $1,455,000 in state funding was made available for the program. The projected performance period for the grant is Dec. 15, 2025 to May 15, 2026. This funding opportunity will close when eligible applications have been received to fulfill the available funding.

Eligible applicants include fire departments as defined in Section 320.200(3) RSMo as an agency or organization that provides fire suppression and related activities, including, but not limited to, fire prevention, rescue, emergency medical services, hazardous material response, or special operation to a population within a fixed and legally recorded geographical area.

Initial Volunteer Fire Department Grant Recipients

Arbyrd Volunteer Fire Department

Baring Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Bellflower Volunteer Fire Protection District

Benton Fire Department

Bradleyville Rural Volunteer Fire Department

Brandsville Fire Protection District

Cedar Creek Fire Protection District

Chamois Fire Protection District

Clark County Fire Corporation

Cloud 9 Ranch Volunteer Fire Department

Cooter Volunteer Fire Department

Curryville Fire Protection District

Dadeville Rural Fire Protection District

Downing Community Fire Association

Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department

Edina Fire Department

Frankford Fire Department, City of

Freeburg Community Fire Association

Gainesville Volunteer Fire Department

City of Gideon

Gorin District Volunteer Fire Department

Grandin Rural Volunteer Fire Department

Highway K Volunteer Fire Department

Hornersville Fire Department

Kahoka Fire Department

Knox City Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Lake Road FF14/FF17 Volunteer Fire Department

Liberty Township Fire Protection District

Long Lane Volunteer Fire Department

Maitland Volunteer Fire Department

Martinsburg Area Fire Protection District

Mayview Fire Protection District

Meadville Community Fire Protection District

Miller City Fire Department

Montauk Rural Fire Department

Morehouse Fire Rescue

Osborn Fire Protection District

Portageville Rural Fire Department

Ripley County Fire Department

Rosendale Fire Protection District

Senath Fire Department

Squires Volunteer Fire Department

Thomasville Volunteer Fire Department

Timber Community Fire Protection District

Tri-C Volunteer Fire Department

Urbana Rural Fire Department, Inc.

Van Buren Volunteer Fire Department

Whitewater Fire Protection District

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov