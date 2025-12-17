Lemon My Vehicle Warns of Critical December 2025 Recalls Affecting Over 850,000 Honda, GM, and Electric Vehicles

Nationwide Lemon Law Firm Offers Free Evaluations as Major Automakers Struggle with Software Glitches, Manufacturing Defects, and Class Action Lawsuits

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the automotive industry's quality crisis deepens in December 2025, Lemon My Vehicle is alerting consumers to critical safety recalls affecting over 850,000 vehicles from Honda, Acura, General Motors, and electric vehicle manufacturers . These recalls involve life-threatening defects including sudden loss of drive power, brake pedal failures, and catastrophic engine breakdowns—issues that may qualify affected vehicles as "lemons" under state consumer protection laws.Three Major Recall Crises Dominating December 2025:Honda Accord Hybrid Software Defect (256,603 Vehicles)American Honda announced on November 18, 2025, a recall of 256,603 model year 2023-2025 Honda Accord Hybrid sedans for a critical software programming error that can cause sudden loss of drive power while operating at highway speeds. According to Honda's official announcement, improper software programming by a supplier causes the Integrated Control Module (ICM) to unexpectedly reset while the vehicle is in operation, resulting in complete loss of power.The defect affects Honda's best-selling hybrid sedan manufactured between November 11, 2022, and October 24, 2025. When the software falsely detects an abnormality in the high-voltage battery system, it triggers an ICM reset that cuts all propulsion—leaving drivers stranded in traffic or on highways. Cars.com reported that the software error may cause internal systems to reset while driving, with no warning before power loss occurs.Honda/Acura Brake Pedal Crisis (259,033 Vehicles)In a separate June 2025 recall continuing to affect consumers through December, Honda recalled 259,033 vehicles for brake pedals that can shift laterally out of position during operation—compromising drivers' ability to slow or stop their vehicles. The recall affects 2021-2025 Acura TLX sedans, 2023-2025 Acura MDX SUVs, and 2023-2025 Honda Pilot SUVs.According to Kelley Blue Book, during production, the brake pedal pivot pin was not properly secured—a step that was skipped when a supplier moved production from one factory to another. This manufacturing oversight allows the brake pedal to shift out of position, creating life-threatening situations when drivers cannot brake effectively.General Motors 6.2L V8 Engine Class Action Lawsuit (597,630 Vehicles)General Motors faces escalating legal consequences as nearly a dozen federal lawsuits alleging widespread 6.2-liter L87 V8 engine failures have been consolidated into a single massive class action in December 2025. GM Authority confirmed that the consolidated lawsuit targets the L87 engine found in 2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade models.The engine defect involves faulty connecting rods and crankshaft bearings that can cause catastrophic engine failure and complete loss of propulsion while driving. GM issued a safety recall in April 2025 following an NHTSA investigation that documented over 1,000 consumer complaints, at least 12 reported crashes, and 12 injuries connected to the engine failures.The consolidated class action argues that GM's recall repairs—which include engine inspection and, in some cases, complete engine replacement—do not address the underlying manufacturing defect. The case will proceed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.Additional Critical December 2025 Recalls:Mazda CX-50 Suspension Failure: Mazda recalled 1,007 model year 2025 CX-50 and CX-50 Hybrid SUVs for improperly tightened front suspension bolts that could result in suspension component or wheel detachment while driving, according to The Truth About Cars.Rivian Electric Delivery Van Recall: Rivian recalled 34,824 model year 2022-2025 EDV electric delivery vans for driver seat belt pretensioner cables that may become damaged, potentially failing to restrain occupants properly during crashes.Understanding Your Lemon Law RightsLemon My Vehicle specializes in holding manufacturers accountable when vehicles experience recurring defects that substantially impair their use, value, or safety—even when recalls are issued. Many consumers don't realize that recall repairs that fail to permanently fix defects may qualify vehicles as lemons under state laws."The Honda Accord Hybrid recall is particularly concerning because software-related power loss defects are notoriously difficult to permanently repair," explains a spokesperson at Lemon My Vehicle. "Similarly, the GM engine lawsuit demonstrates that manufacturers sometimes issue recalls with inadequate repairs. When vehicles experience recurring problems even after recall repairs, consumers have lemon law rights beyond manufacturer warranties."Most state lemon laws protect consumers when a vehicle undergoes 2-4 repair attempts for the same defect without success, remains out of service for 30+ cumulative days, a defect substantially impairs the vehicle's use, value, or safety, or defects occur within the warranty period.Consumers may be entitled to full vehicle repurchase/refund, replacement with a comparable new vehicle, or compensation for incidental expenses including rental cars, towing, and repair costs.Why December 2025 Recalls May Qualify Vehicles as Lemons:Software defects like Honda's ICM issue often require multiple repair attempts before being resolved. The GM class action specifically alleges that recall repairs don't fix the fundamental engine defect. Vehicles with major safety recalls suffer significant diminished value and create ongoing reliability concerns even after repairs.Critical Steps for Affected Vehicle Owners:Verify your vehicle's status at manufacturer recall websites or www.nhtsa.gov/recalls . Document all issues thoroughly, keeping detailed records of every repair attempt, recall service, and dealer visit. Track downtime carefully, maintaining precise records of days your vehicle is out of service. Report persistent problems if defects continue after recall repairs. Know your legal deadlines, as most states have specific timeframes for filing lemon law claims.About Lemon My VehicleLemon My Vehicle is a nationwide lemon law firm dedicated to protecting consumers stuck with defective vehicles. With extensive experience representing clients against Honda, Acura, General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Nissan, and all major automotive manufacturers, the firm has successfully resolved thousands of cases, securing vehicle replacements and full refunds for owners of defective cars, trucks, and SUVs. Whether your vehicle suffers from recurring mechanical failures, persistent safety defects, or inadequate recall repairs, Lemon My Vehicle's experienced attorneys understand the complexities of state and federal lemon laws and fight to ensure manufacturers honor their obligations. The firm offers free case evaluations and works on a contingency basis—meaning clients pay no upfront fees, and manufacturers typically pay all legal costs under state lemon law provisions.Don't let a defective vehicle drain your finances and compromise your safety. Contact us today for a free, no-obligation case evaluation to learn whether your vehicle qualifies for lemon law protection and what compensation you may be entitled to receiveContact Information:Lemon My VehicleWebsite: https://lemonmyvehicle.com/ Phone: +1 (213) 531-2056Email: info@lemonmyvehicle.comSources:

