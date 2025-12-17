Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort and Bridgewalk Resort Earn TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for 11th Consecutive Year

Bridgewalk Resort on Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort and Bridgewalk Resort, are proud to announce that both properties have once again been honored with the prestigious TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award—marking the 11th consecutive year of recognition for exceptional hospitality, guest satisfaction, and outstanding travel experiences.Each year, the Travelers’ Choice Award celebrates the top 10% of hotels and resorts worldwide, based on millions of reviews and opinions collected from travelers across the globe. Achieving this honor for more than a decade underscores the resorts’ unwavering commitment to service excellence, cleanliness, guest comfort, and the uniquely warm, welcoming atmosphere that defines the Anna Maria Island experience.“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests who continue to support and celebrate us with their positive reviews,” said Angela Rodocker, Owner and General Manager. “Receiving the Travelers’ Choice Award for the 11th year in a row is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and our passion for creating memorable stays. We’re honored to represent Anna Maria Island as a top travel destination.”Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort is beloved for its private beach access with complimentary chairs and umbrellas, relaxed coastal charm, and personalized hospitality. Guests enjoy a peaceful retreat with convenient amenities, beautifully refreshed accommodations, and the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico just steps away.Bridgewalk Resort, located in the heart of Bradenton Beach, offers spacious suites, vibrant island energy, and walkability to local dining, shopping, and entertainment. Its blend of comfort and convenience makes it a favorite among families, couples, and extended-stay travelers.Both properties remain committed to enhancing the guest experience while preserving the welcoming character that visitors have cherished for more than a decade.For more information or to book a stay at Silver Surf or Bridgewalk, please visit www.SilverResorts.com or contact 866-779-2545 or email at info@SilverResorts.com

