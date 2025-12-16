Influential Women Recognizes Susan Shemanski for Transforming Risk Management at Midway Staffing

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Risk Executive Driving Growth, Stability, and Operational ExcellenceJacksonville, Florida – Susan Shemanski is a distinguished Fortune 500 Risk Executive with more than two decades of experience shaping innovative risk management strategies across complex, global organizations. As Senior Vice President of Risk Management at Midway Staffing, she brings a results-oriented approach to identifying, mitigating, and transforming operational, strategic, and financial risks. With deep expertise in insurance program management, enterprise risk, and safety leadership, Susan consistently elevates risk functions into strategic business drivers—strengthening organizational resilience and supporting long-term growth.Prior to her role at Midway Staffing, Susan served as the Vice President of Corporate Risk Management at The Adecco Group. In that capacity, she spearheaded transformative initiatives that achieved remarkable results, including a 64% reduction in loss frequency and a substantial decrease in claim severity, saving the company over $63 million. Her pioneering use of data and technology—ranging from risk information systems and mobile safety applications to behavioral safety programs—has garnered national recognition and awards for excellence in workers’ compensation and risk management.Holding a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Marketing from Susquehanna University, Susan is recognized for her ability to blend strategic vision with operational precision. With a unique 360-degree perspective—gained from working with carriers, TPAs, and employers—she is a sought-after thought leader in risk, safety, and insurance. She also actively shares her expertise as a speaker and mentor, emphasizing the importance of using data to create compelling narratives that resonate with senior leadership and enhance workplace safety and efficiency.Throughout her career, Susan credits much of her success to the invaluable mentorship she has received. “Their guidance, support, and willingness to share their knowledge have shaped the way I lead, make decisions, and approach challenges,” she reflects. I truly believe that having strong mentors—and being open to learning from them—can make all the difference in personal and professional growth.”One of the most impactful pieces of advice Susan has received is to maintain confidence in her ability to learn. “You don’t need to know everything on day one—what matters most is the willingness to grow, ask questions, and trust in your ability to figure things out along the way. That mindset has carried me through every new challenge and opportunity,” she shares.For young women entering the risk management industry, Susan advocates for self-advocacy and confidence. “Trust your voice and know that you belong in every room you walk into. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, seek out mentors, and advocate for yourself. This field can be complex and fast-paced, but with confidence, curiosity, and a strong work ethic, you’ll find your place and thrive.”Susan identifies one of the biggest challenges in her industry as the lack of control over workplace environments, particularly in sectors with decentralized or temporary workforces. “Implementing consistent safety standards and communication across varied job sites can be challenging,” she explains. “However, this also presents a major opportunity to innovate with technology, data, and training programs that enhance visibility and influence—even when we’re not physically present.”The values that guide Susan—both professionally and personally—are humble leadership and a genuine commitment to helping others grow. She believes in treating everyone with respect and care, fostering an environment where people feel seen, heard, and empowered. “Creating a supportive environment drives meaningful results and builds lasting relationships,” she states.As Susan Shemanski continues to lead Midway Staffing’s risk management efforts, her commitment to innovation, mentorship, and inclusive leadership promises to shape the future of risk management in significant ways.Learn More about Susan Shemanski:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/susan-shemanski Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

