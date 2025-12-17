Realty One Group Encompass to Be Acquired by Metro Home Pros, Adopting the Metro Home Pros Name

Joseph Pinter (third from left), Owner of Realty ONE Group Metro Home Pros, celebrates the acquisition of Realty ONE Group Encompass alongside Realty ONE Group CEO Kuba Jewgieniew (second from left), Robb Spearman, Franchise Development, and David Romero,

Realty ONE Group Metro Home Pros acquires Encompass offices in KC area, expanding its footprint and empowering more agents with the ONE brand.

I’ve always believed in building something that serves not just our agents, but also our community,” — Joseph Pinter, Owner of Realty ONE Group Metro Home Pros

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Metro Home Pros , a leading franchise of the dynamic Realty ONE Group network, is proud to announce its expansion into the greater Kansas City metropolitan area through the acquisition of Realty ONE Group Encompass, a respected brokerage with locations in Overland Park, Kansas and North Kansas City, Missouri. Realty ONE Group Encompass will go by the name of Realty ONE Group Home Pros in January 2026.This strategic acquisition, led by Kansas City native and 27-year seasoned real estate broker-owner with Realty ONE Group Metro Home Pros Joseph Pinter , marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of the black and gold brand in the Midwest.“I’ve always believed in building something that serves not just our agents, but also our community,” said Joseph Pinter, Owner of Realty ONE Group Metro Home Pros. “Bringing Realty ONE Group Encompass under the ONE brand allows us to elevate what it means to be a modern real estate professional — backed by cutting-edge tech, industry-best training, and a culture like no other.”With a deep understanding of the local market, including its neighborhoods, schools, and lifestyle offerings, Pinter has consistently positioned himself as a trusted advisor and innovative leader. His extensive business background, paired with a commitment to mentorship and community service, reflects Realty ONE Group’s core values — Coolture, Care, Coaching, Connect, Community, and Commissions.The acquisition also reflects the collaborative strength and vision of the Realty ONE Group network."Joseph Pinter exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that defines Realty ONE Group," said Robb Spearman, Franchise Development for Realty ONE Group in Iowa, Nebraska, Greater Kansas City area. "This expansion not only strengthens our brand's presence in Kansas City but also gives more agents the opportunity to thrive under a leadership team that truly cares about their success. Joseph’s ability to lead with integrity and innovation is second to none."By joining forces with Realty ONE Group Encompass, Metro Home Pros is now even better equipped to serve agents and clients alike, offering them the power of Realty ONE Group’s:- 100% commission model with unmatched support- In-house creative and marketing tools- Award-winning coaching programs- ONE Suite technology platform- A vibrant, agent-first culture built on collaboration and empowermentThis acquisition is not just about expansion — it's about evolution. The combined teams will continue to operate with the same local leadership and client dedication, now strengthened by Realty ONE Group’s national brand recognition and global reach.“We are more than a brokerage. We are a movement. And this is just the beginning for what Metro Home Pros will accomplish in Kansas City,” added Pinter.As Realty ONE Group continues its explosive growth across the nation and globe, this bold step reinforces its mission to open doors — ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time.About Realty ONE Group Metro Home ProsRealty ONE Group Metro Home Pros is a lifestyle real estate company built on empowering agents with modern tools, full support, and a culture of success. Based in the Midwest, the brokerage serves clients across Missouri and Kansas with a commitment to innovation, integrity, and local expertise.About Realty ONE GroupFounded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor with more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations worldwide. Named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine, the company’s unique YOU-first business model and UNtraditional COOLTURE set it apart in the industry. Learn more at www.metrohomeproskc.com

