Quantum Workplaces Launches in Miami, Partnering with TENNTS to Redefine the Future of Work

Quantum Workplaces Launches in Miami: A Modern Hub for Ambitious Professionals

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum, a new community-driven brand redefining how ambitious professionals work, connect, and grow, proudly announces the launch of Quantum Workplaces, Edgewater. This location marks the first of three Quantum Workplaces set to open by Q2 2026, each thoughtfully designed to fuel ambition, flexibility, and professional growth.Designed for today’s freelancers, founders, and growing teams, Quantum Workplaces offers three tailored solutions:Quantum Flex – Flexible desks for freelancers, nomads, creatives, and solo founders seeking inspiration in a dynamic environment.Quantum Executive – Private, prestige office suites designed for legal, finance, consulting, and established teams that value privacy, focus, and elevated services.Quantum Virtual – A polished business address and administrative support for remote teams, international entrepreneurs, and out-of-state founders establishing a professional presence without the overhead.But Quantum Workplaces isn’t just about desks and offices — it’s about building a platform for growth and innovation. As part of this mission, Quantum has partnered with TENNTS , the real estate and hospitality technology company pioneering robotics and AI integration for smarter, more sustainable buildings.TENNTS recently piloted its cutting-edge platform at Quantum Executive Offices, showcasing how robotics and AI can transform operations, improve efficiency, and create “robot-ready” work environments. Together, Quantum and TENNTS are bringing this vision to scale, making Quantum Workplaces a model for the next generation of office spaces.“Our vision with Quantum Workplaces is to go beyond square footage,” said Dirk Saecker, co-founder of Quantum. “Partnering with TENNTS allows us to unite human ambition with technology. Together, we’re building a vibrant, future-ready community that inspires how professionals work, connect, and grow.”This partnership ensures that Quantum members benefit from an environment where community and technology meet — with robotics and AI enhancing day-to-day experiences while people remain at the heart of everything.In addition to its workspace solutions, Quantum Workplaces extends value through a suite of growth-focused services:Quantum Grow – A vetted marketplace offering curated services and packaged solutions designed to help businesses launch, grow, and scale.Quantum Connect – A members-only marketplace where Quantum professionals showcase and offer their services to the community.Quantum Events – Networking, workshops, and wellness programming thoughtfully designed to spark meaningful connections and support professional growth.Quantum Creators – A podcast and video production studio for professionals ready to share their voice, elevate their ideas, and build their brand.Quantum Workplaces officially opened its flagship location in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood at Quantum On the Bay this past October. Tours are now available, with memberships currently open.About QuantumQuantum is a modern, premium, community-driven brand that empowers ambitious professionals through flexible workspaces, professional services, and growth-oriented community experiences. With Miami as its home, Quantum blends casual luxury, global energy, and a people-first philosophy to create environments where professionals thrive.About TENNTSTENNTS is a real estate and hospitality technology brand offering smart living solutions as a service; connecting buildings, residents, and local businesses, automating flexible rentals, and empowering local businesses to grow. Leveraging robotics and AI, TENNTS helps property operators improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability, while shaping the future of how people live and work.Location: 1900 N. Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132Website: www.quaworkplaces.com Contact: Priscilla Scrivano Email: media@quaworkplaces.com

