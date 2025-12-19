Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Targets Last-Mile Delivery Negligence

Karns & Karns: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment, fighting for victims of corporate negligence

Firm addresses the surge in residential accidents involving delivery vans caused by unrealistic corporate safety quotas.

When a driver is forced to deliver 300 packages in an 8-hour shift, safety becomes the first casualty.” — Bill Karns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a premier personal injury firm serving California, Texas, and Nevada, today announced the launch of a dedicated legal initiative focused on "Last-Mile" Delivery Negligence. This strategic focus addresses the alarming rise in accidents involving delivery vans, independent contractors, and unmarked rental vehicles in residential neighborhoods.As e-commerce demands have shifted to "same-day" and "two-hour" delivery windows, major retailers and logistics companies have flooded local streets with Sprinter vans and box trucks. This surge has created a new class of accident claims that Karns & Karns is uniquely equipped to handle: Corporate Quota Liability."We are seeing a disturbing trend where the delivery driver is blamed for an accident that was actually caused by the corporation's unrealistic time demands," said Bill Karns, Managing Partner at Karns & Karns. "When a driver is forced to deliver 300 packages in an 8-hour shift, safety becomes the first casualty. Our new initiative focuses on piercing the corporate veil to hold the logistics companies accountable for the dangerous conditions they created."The "Last-Mile" Accident CrisisPost-holiday delivery volumes remain at record highs, and the pressure on drivers to meet algorithmic deadlines has resulted in a spike in specific types of collisions. Karns & Karns is actively representing clients injured in:Residential Speeding & Reckless Driving: Vans rushing through 25mph zones to meet "stops-per-hour" goals.Improper Parking & Blocking: Delivery vehicles creating blind spots that lead to pedestrian and cyclist collisions.Fatigued Driving: Drivers pushing past federal safety limits to clear their trucks.Unmarked "Rental" Van Accidents: Collisions involving third-party rental vehicles (U-Haul, Budget, etc.) used by overflow delivery drivers during peak seasons.Piercing the "Independent Contractor" DefenseA key component of this initiative is overcoming the "Independent Contractor" defense used by major shipping giants. Many corporations use third-party Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) to distance themselves from liability in the event of a crash.Karns & Karns leverages its specialized commercial vehicle experience to investigate:Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Data: Proving the driver was active and under corporate direction.Corporate Routing Software: demonstrating that the assigned route was mathematically impossible to complete safely.Negligent Hiring: Exposing the hiring of drivers with poor safety records to fill seats during rush periods."These are not simple car accidents; they are commercial liability cases disguised as fender benders," added Mike Karns, partner at the firm. "We are sending a message that if a company puts profits over public safety in our neighborhoods, Karns & Karns will be there to demand justice."Legal Support for VictimsKarns & Karns encourages anyone injured by a delivery vehicle—whether a branded truck or an unmarked van—to seek immediate legal counsel. The firm offers free case evaluations to determine if corporate negligence played a role in the incident.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a proven track record of securing millions in settlements and verdicts. Dedicated to aggressive and effective legal representation for injured individuals and their families, the firm proudly operates offices across California, Nevada, and Texas.Contact: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.