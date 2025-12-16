Influential Women Spotlights Jennie Bartolotta: A Banking Leader Driving Excellence at M&T Bank

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Teams, Enhancing Client Experiences, and Making an Impact in the Buffalo–Niagara RegionBuffalo, New York – Jennie Bartolotta serves as Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager at M&T Bank, where she leads with a customer-first philosophy and an unwavering commitment to exceptional service. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in retail and financial services, Jennie brings a powerful blend of operational expertise, team mentorship, and community involvement to her work. Since joining M&T Bank, she has been dedicated to driving performance, strengthening client relationships, and championing the bank’s core values throughout the Buffalo–Niagara Falls region. Under her guidance, the branch has not only excelled in meeting financial goals but has also become a trusted resource for local residents and businesses.A proud alumna of Niagara County Community College, Jennie holds an Associate’s Degree in Accounting. Her career began in retail management, where she held leadership positions at renowned national brands including Express Factory Outlet, DSW, Old Navy, and The Limited. These experiences honed her skills in team leadership, sales strategy, and customer service—abilities that have seamlessly transitioned into her current role in banking. Jennie’s expertise in managing diverse teams and high-volume operations has resulted in impressive outcomes across multiple industries.In addition to her role at M&T Bank, Jennie is also the owner of J & J Services of Western NY, a family- and women-owned business launched in July 2025. This company specializes in demolition and asbestos removal for commercial and residential projects, reflecting her unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and community service. Furthermore, she founded J & J of Erie County in 2010, a residential real estate company that provides rental properties throughout the area, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to supporting local communities.Jennie attributes her success to consistency and the courage to embrace change. “Transitioning from retail management into banking was a leap,” she states. “But my passion for problem-solving and improving both people and processes made it the right move. I have always found purpose in leading with intention, staying grounded, and trusting the signs that I am on the right path—even during moments of doubt.”For young women entering the banking industry, Jennie’s advice is straightforward: “Get your foot in the door, do the work, and stay open to learning. Opportunities will come, but they aren’t handed to you—you have to earn them. If you bring passion, consistency, and a willingness to grow, you will succeed. Enjoy the journey, even the tough parts—they’re often where the most growth happens.”Jennie remains actively involved in her community, passionate about fostering professional and financial growth in others. Whether supporting customers through their banking journey or mentoring new team members, Jennie Bartolotta is dedicated to making a positive impact every day.Learn More about Jennie Bartolotta:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jennie-bartolotta Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

