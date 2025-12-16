Former New Concord Fiscal Officer Pleads Guilty to Three Felony Counts in Theft of More Than $450,000 in Public Funds

COLUMBUS — A former fiscal officer for the Village of New Concord pleaded guilty Monday to three felony counts in the theft of more than $450,000 in public funds.

Lynn Marlatt admitted to counts of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, and tampering with records during a hearing in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. She will be sentenced at a later date.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation into Marlatt after a local bank contacted village officials about suspicious activity involving a dormant village bank account.

SIU identified multiple check, debit, and other unauthorized withdrawals by Marlatt, with the stolen funds used for debt payments and other personal expenditures. She also altered vendor invoices and village checks to conceal her activities.

Marlatt was fired from her position in 2023. As part of her plea Monday, she agreed to pay restitution in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 150 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov