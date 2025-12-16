Influential Women Spotlights Selene Zayas: A Visionary Leader Transforming Healthcare Operations at Florida Women’s Care

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Journey of Passion and Perseverance in the Healthcare SectorClermont, Florida – Selene Zayas, MBA, has emerged as a leading voice in the healthcare industry, currently serving as the Practice Administrator at Florida Woman Care. In her role, she oversees the daily operations and performance across a network of OB/GYN clinics throughout the state. With more than 20 years of experience, Selene has built a remarkable reputation for her ability to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and lead high-performing teams. Her multifaceted expertise includes clinical administration, customer relationship management (CRM), and agile frameworks, demonstrating her unique blend of technical acumen and people-centered leadership.Prior to her tenure at Florida Woman Care, Selene held pivotal positions at esteemed healthcare organizations, including Cigna, where she worked as a Release Engineer, and BioSpine Institute, serving as a Surgical Coordinator. She earned her Master’s in Business Administration and Management from South University and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration, focusing on Leadership and Organizational Behavior. Additionally, Selene holds multiple Lean Six Sigma certifications, showcasing her commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence.Selene’s passion for innovation in healthcare drives her dedication to enhancing patient satisfaction and fostering efficient, compassionate clinical environments. By collaborating closely with physicians, managers, and staff, she implements sustainable solutions that promote both patient well-being and organizational growth. Under her leadership, Selene inspires peers and colleagues in the healthcare field to embrace change, pursue further education, and lead with purpose and empathy.Reflecting on her journey, Selene attributes her success to perseverance, continuous learning, and a commitment to personal growth. Being recognized as a student leader at the MGMA Leadership Conference and consistently making the Dean’s List while earning her BA, MBA, and now pursuing her Doctorate at South University has underscored the importance of dedication and hard work in earning respect within the professional community.The most impactful career advice Selene has received came from her husband, Jensen Zayas-Melendez, who has consistently encouraged her to never give up. His unwavering support has been a driving force behind her growth and success. Selene emphasizes the importance of mentorship for young women entering the healthcare field, advising them to “persevere through challenges and find a mentor within the field who can guide you and help you navigate the journey with confidence and support.”While Selene acknowledges the challenges of maintaining a well-functioning operations team, she believes that having the right individuals in place significantly eases the process. She embodies values such as accountability, responsibility, and leadership, taking pride in helping her staff grow and advance in their careers.On a personal note, Selene values family and positivity. In her spare time, she enjoys quality moments with her loved ones, whether through movie nights or relaxing with a good book, particularly from the Rich Dad Poor Dad series.As she continues to make strides in the healthcare industry, Selene Zayas remains a beacon of inspiration for future leaders, demonstrating that with dedication and resilience, anything is possible.Learn More about Selene Zayas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/selene-zayas Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

