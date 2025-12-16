Influential Women Highlights Sapna D. Sheth, MBA, Visionary Founder of Lotus AI Consulting

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing People-Powered Impact and Purpose-Driven TransformationQueen Creek, Arizona – Sapna D. Sheth-Pollard, a seasoned strategist and operations leader, is on a mission to harness the power of humanity to drive meaningful change across industries. With over 23 years of experience in technology, telecom, healthcare, and government, Sapna has dedicated her career to aligning strategy, people, and processes to create transformative impacts within organizations. As the Founder of Lotus AI Consulting, she specializes in simplifying complexity, strengthening operations, and cultivating scalability and resilience for her clients, ensuring that their investments yield long-term returns.Sapna’s unique approach combines structured strategy with a deep sense of empathy and inclusion. “Technology should serve humanity, not the other way around,” she emphasizes, advocating for solutions that prioritize the human experience. Her commitment to this philosophy is evident in her work with Vivid Co., where she focuses on leading organizational change management initiatives that foster environments of growth and collaboration.In addition to her consulting work, Sapna serves as the President of the Women of Global Change Arizona Chapter. Through this role, she builds essential partnerships that uplift communities, driven by compassion and purpose. Her dedication to empowering women and fostering inclusivity is a cornerstone of her leadership style.Sapna credits her success to a robust work ethic, a passion for consulting, and a genuine love for solving complex problems. Raised by immigrant parents from India, she learned the value of perseverance and hard work from an early age. Their journey instilled in her a relentless drive to push boundaries, stay curious, and lead with purpose. “The best career advice I received was simple yet transformative: ‘Get out of your head and just do it,’” she recalls. This wisdom taught her that overthinking often masks itself as preparation and that real growth comes from courage and action.For young women entering the industry, Sapna’s advice is clear: “Never stop learning. The world of Operations and AI is constantly evolving, and staying curious will keep you adaptable and relevant. Don’t be afraid to speak up, ask questions, and take up space; your voice and perspective matter.” She stresses the importance of surrounding oneself with mentors and allies who foster growth, reminding them that confidence is built through action.Today, one of the significant challenges in operations management is navigating the relentless pace of change while maintaining efficiency and stability. Organizations are compelled to adapt swiftly to technological advancements, evolving workforce expectations, and compliance demands. “This challenge also presents a tremendous opportunity,” says Sapna. “Leaders in operations now have a seat at the table to drive strategic transformation. By leveraging data, automation, and cross-functional collaboration, operations professionals can shape more agile, scalable, and resilient businesses.”Outside of her professional life, Sapna embraces balance and connection. Whether she’s leading a complex operations initiative or enjoying a game of pickleball, she believes in being present in every moment. Her passion for movement is reflected in her newfound love for Zumba, while traveling with her husband allows them to recharge and gain new perspectives. Their recent move to Arizona has brought a refreshing chapter to her life, reinforcing the importance of embracing change and new experiences.dWith an MBA and an unwavering commitment to growth and connection, Sapna D. Sheth-Pollard exemplifies transformational leadership. She creates environments where innovation thrives, and individuals feel valued and inspired to contribute their best. Her work not only advances organizational goals but also uplifts communities, ensuring that the power of people continues to drive meaningful change.Learn More about Sapna D. Sheth:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sapna-sheth or through her website, https://lotusaiconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

