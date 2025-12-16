Medifirm Intelledge Global Invites Distributors and Stockists for MedLii HemPlus Expansion

MedLii Products

Company invites licensed distributors, stockists, and wholesalers nationwide, offering low investment and attractive trade margins.

Our goal is to build a transparent, compliant, and long-term distribution network for MedLii HemPlus with licensed partners across India.” — Spokesperson, Medifirm Intelledge Global Private Limited

INDIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medifirm Intelledge Global Private Limited , a healthcare and pharmaceutical intelligence–led company, has announced the Pan-India expansion of its nutraceutical brand MedLii™ HemPlus , inviting licensed super-stockists, distributors, stockists, and wholesalers to join its growing distribution network.MedLii™ HemPlus is an iron and nutrition-based formulation developed to address widespread iron deficiency and anemia-related needs across urban and semi-urban markets. The product has been positioned for strong retail movement, repeat consumption, and sustainable margins for trade partners.As part of its national rollout strategy, Medifirm Intelledge Global is offering distributor and stockist appointments across multiple states, with a focus on building a reliable, compliant, and long-term trade ecosystem.“Our objective is to create a strong, transparent, and mutually beneficial distribution network for MedLii™ HemPlus,” said a spokesperson from Medifirm Intelledge Global Private Limited. “We are looking to partner with experienced and licensed pharma trade professionals who understand their local markets and are seeking a low-risk, scalable product opportunity.”Key Highlights of the Opportunity: Pan-India distributor, stockist, and wholesaler appointments availableMinimum investment requirement with attractive return potentialHigh-demand formulation designed for consistent retail turnoverManufactured at a GMP-compliant facilityClear trade terms and long-term partnership approachThe company emphasized that only applicants holding a valid Drug License (DL), as per applicable regulatory requirements, will be considered for appointment.Medifirm Intelledge Global Private Limited brings deep experience in pharmaceuticals, life sciences consulting, market intelligence, and healthcare strategy. With the launch and expansion of MedLii™ HemPlus, the company is extending its footprint into branded healthcare products while maintaining a strong focus on quality, compliance, and ethical trade practices.The expansion is particularly aimed at empowering regional distributors and stockists in Tier 2, Tier 3, and emerging markets, where demand for affordable and effective iron supplementation remains high.Interested distributors, stockists, and wholesalers are encouraged to connect directly with the company to explore appointment opportunities, commercial terms, and regional availability.About Medifirm Intelledge Global Private LimitedMedifirm Intelledge Global Private Limited is an India-based healthcare and pharmaceutical intelligence company providing strategic consulting, market research, and AI-powered insights to global pharma and life sciences organizations. The company is also developing and expanding its own portfolio of healthcare and nutraceutical brands, including MedLii™, with a focus on quality, compliance, and market relevance.

