1-800-ASK-GARY® Supports Tampa Bay Youth with Holiday Events at Boys & Girls Clubs

Children and staff from Sligh Middle Magnet School Boys and Girls Club

Local partnership provides meals, gifts, and seasonal activities for Tampa Bay youth

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ’Tis the season! 1-800-ASK-GARY, a trusted Florida-based legal and medical referral resource, partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay to bring joy, generosity, and meaningful holiday moments to local youth through two special celebrations.The festive holiday celebrations took place on Thursday, December 11, at the Azalea Middle School Boys & Girls Club and Friday, December 12, at the Sligh Middle Magnet School Boys & Girls Club, where Club members enjoyed holiday gifts, warm meals, and themed activities designed to celebrate the season and support children across Tampa Bay. This partnership highlights how small acts of kindness - supported by strong community collaboration and local giving - can bring hope, togetherness, and meaningful moments to local youth.“The holidays are a powerful reminder that every child deserves to feel seen, supported, and celebrated,” said Dr. Gary Kompothecras, founder of 1-800-ASK-GARY. “We’re proud of our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay and events like this to bring smiles, meals, gifts, and special moments - not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.”At each celebration, the children received a holiday gift, enjoyed a festive meal, and participated in seasonal activities provided by 1-800-ASK-GARY. Staff and volunteers from both organizations were on-site to help create a joyful, welcoming atmosphere.“When partners show up for our kids, it makes a lasting impression,” said Cassie Kackley, Chief Development Officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay. “We’re grateful to 1-800-ASK-GARY for helping make the holidays brighter for our Club members.”For over 25 years, 1-800-ASK-GARYhas been dedicated to giving back and strengthening Florida communities alongside nonprofit partners like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay.More information about 1-800-ASK-GARYis available at https://1800askgary.com. More information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay is available at https://www.bgctampa.org. ________________________________________About 1-800-ASK-GARY1-800-ASK-GARYis a free, 24/7 helpline dedicated to helping individuals involved in auto accidents connect with trusted medical and legal professionals. Proudly serving the Tampa Bay area and communities across Florida for over 25 years, 1-800-ASK-GARYhas built a reputation for compassion, reliability, and community involvement. The organization is deeply committed to giving back—supporting numerous local events, charitable initiatives, and outreach programs that strengthen and uplift the communities it serves.About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa BayBoys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay is one of the largest youth-serving organizations in Florida, providing safe, inclusive spaces and life-changing programs for thousands of kids and teens across Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas Counties. With more than 60 locations, the organization serves over 24,000 youth annually through academic support, leadership development, workforce readiness, mental wellness, and enrichment programs.

