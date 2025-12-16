Shiner Law Group Attorney David Shiner and Michael Barnett

Shiner Law Group Attorney Michael Barnett Appointed to the Palm Beach County Court Bench

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiner Law Group proudly announces that attorney Michael Barnett, a longtime member of the firm, respected community leader, and former Palm Beach County Commissioner, has been appointed to serve as a Judge on the Palm Beach County Court Bench.Mr. Barnett has been part of the Shiner Law Group team since 2017, representing injured individuals and families across South Florida with professionalism, integrity, and unwavering dedication. Mr. Barnett’s transition to the judiciary marks a significant milestone in a career defined by service, compassion, and commitment to justice.In addition to his legal work, Mr. Barnett has been deeply involved in public service. He previously served as a member of the Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees, as well as a Palm Beach County Commissioner, a member of the Medical Examiners Commission, and a member of the Palm Beach County Solid Waste Authority. Mr. Barnett resigned from the Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees prior to his judicial appointment.Mr. Barnett’s educational background reflects his long-standing connection to the Palm Beach community as he earned his associate degree from Palm Beach State College, followed by a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida, and a juris doctor from the University of Miami.Quote from David Shiner, Founder of Shiner Law Group“Michael has always represented the very best of what we strive for at Shiner Law Group: integrity, compassion, and an unwavering dedication to helping people. His appointment to the County Court Bench is a tremendous gain for the people of Palm Beach County. We are proud of Michael, grateful for the years he spent serving our clients, and confident he will bring fairness, humility, and wisdom to the bench.”— David I. Shiner, Esq., Founder, Shiner Law GroupAbout Shiner Law GroupShiner Law Group is a personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of accident and injury victims throughout South Florida. With offices in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Orlando, and surrounding communities, the firm represents clients in car accidents truck accidents , slip and fall injuries, wrongful death cases, and other negligence matters.For media inquiries, please contact:Shiner Law Group7800 Congress Ave. #108,Boca Raton, FL 33487Phone: (561) 777-7700Website: https://ShinerLawGroup.com

