New Book ‘America on the Couch’ Examines the Psychological Roots of a Divided Nation

A Psychological Lens on National Turmoil

CLOSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States continues to grapple with political polarization, social isolation, and widespread mistrust in public institutions, mental-health professional Dr. Richard J. Waldron offers a new perspective in his book America on the Couch , released September 2025. The book reframes many of today’s political and social tensions as symptoms of a deeper psychological and cultural disruption affecting Americans across age groups and regions.Drawing on years of clinical experience, Waldron argues that the intensity of current public and private distress cannot be explained solely by traditional mental-health diagnoses. Instead, he proposes that many Americans are experiencing what he calls a “collective identity crisis” — driven by rapid societal change, economic instability, and a weakening sense of community.Waldron’s central thesis is that much of the country’s current unrest reflects broader emotional displacement. Rather than viewing polarization strictly as a partisan issue, he frames it as a reaction to uncertainty about belonging and identity.The book explores how economic pressures, cultural fragmentation, shifting social norms, and digital echo chambers contribute to rising anxiety, anger, and disconnection.“Many people feel unanchored,” Waldron writes, noting that the concerns he hears from clients frequently mirror national headlines. “Their distress is not a sign of weakness. It’s a human response to a period of profound change.”Recent public-health polling shows a striking rise in stress linked to national events, with Americans reporting higher levels of fear, uncertainty, and emotional exhaustion compared to previous election cycles. Sociologists note declines in community participation and trust in institutions, trends that have accelerated in the past decade.America on the Couch positions these developments not as isolated data points, but as interconnected factors contributing to a nationwide psychological strain.While the book acknowledges the severity of today’s political division, it intentionally avoids aligning with any ideology. Instead, Waldron encourages readers to examine how personal narratives, lived experiences, and community bonds influence their sense of identity — and how rebuilding those foundations may be essential to improving the national climate.“There is no quick fix,” Waldron notes. “But there is value in understanding what we’re feeling and why. A healthier society begins with healthier, more self-aware individuals.”Paperback and digital editions are available through major booksellers. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.About the AuthorDr. Richard Waldron is a licensed psychologist, psychiatric nurse practitioner and author of the books Being Worthy , America on the Couch and Victoria Stardust Goes to Camp . He currently runs his private practice in Northern New Jersey and has worked with more than 10,000 people over a 31-year career, including teaching, counseling, and advising individuals, couples, and families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.