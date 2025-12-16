Alan Fuchsberg of Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm Named to AALM’s 2025 Best NYC Medical Malpractice Attorneys

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm announced that attorney Alan L. Fuchsberg has been named to Attorney at Law Magazine (AALM)’s “Best New York City Medical Malpractice Attorneys in 2025” list. The recognition highlights Fuchsberg’s work representing patients and families in complex medical negligence matters According to the publication’s stated criteria, attorneys included on the list must have an active license, no disciplinary or criminal history, a minimum of five years in practice, and a 4-star-or-higher consumer rating. Selection also considers attributes that distinguish attorneys in their field.“For decades, our firm has focused on careful case development and steady, client-centered advocacy,” said Alan L. Fuchsberg. “This recognition reflects our team’s ongoing commitment to helping patients and families navigate difficult cases with diligence and respect.”Fuchsberg’s practice spans medical malpractice and serious personal injury litigation in New York state and federal courts. His work includes building expert-driven records, trying complex cases to verdict, and advancing issues on appeal that address patient-safety standards and accountability. He collaborates with medical experts across specialties and emphasizes thorough preparation at each stage of litigation, from investigation and motion practice through trial.About Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP is a New York City plaintiffs’ firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, medical malpractice, and civil rights matters. With decades of experience, the firm pairs thorough case development and measured advocacy with a strong record of securing justice for clients across New York and beyond.

