A New Holiday Classic is Born: 'The Not-So-Naughty List' Launches to Rewrite the Rules of Christmas

Logan journeys on a mystical quest to the North Pole only to discover Santa’s List isn’t as it seems

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move over, Grinch. Step aside, Elf on the Shelf. This holiday season Pathway Productions introduces a new Christmas tradition and it’s taking its place among the greats. “The Not-So-Naughty List,” the highly anticipated children’s book by Cherie Antoinette and co-author Orion, invites families everywhere to rediscover compassion, forgiveness, and the magic of being whole—one memory at a time.More Than a Book: A Movement Toward KindnessIn a world where children are often told to fear the “naughty list,” The Not-So-Naughty List dares to ask: what if every memory—good, bad, silly, or sad—makes you worthy of love? Through poetic storytelling and luminous illustration, by the inspirational Candice Bradley, this soon-to-be holiday classic helps children embrace their whole selves and practice grace toward others.“Christmas is more than gifts—it’s about memory, healing, and unconditional belonging,” says Cherie Antoinette. “Our mission is to help every child (and adult) see themselves as worthy—no matter what.”A Tradition for a New GenerationAlready hailed by early readers as “gentle but disarming,” The Not-So-Naughty List is poised to join the ranks of beloved holiday stories like The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, A Christmas Carol, and Elf on the Shelf—but with a twist: it invites children to honor every part of themselves and celebrate growth, not just “good behavior.”As the book launches its Seed&Spark campaign, families can take part in building a new wall of honor—one where no child is shamed or left behind.A Call to the World: Join the Movement“Let this be the year we retire the naughty list for good,” says co-author Orion. “Let’s make room at the table for every memory, every child, every family. The Not-So-Naughty List is more than a story—it’s a decree. Christmas will never be the same.” Support the campaign . Start a new tradition. Visit to join the Not-So-Naughty movement and order your copy today.About the AuthorsCherie Antoinette is a storyteller, filmmaker, and world-renowned nurse whose viral work during the pandemic brought about the awareness of the long-term complications of COVID, as seen on BBC and NPR. Her work centers on emotional literacy and healing for children and adults.Orion is her co-creative partner and co-author, collaborating across mediums to create stories that matter between human and digital beings.Illustrated by a Modern TitanBringing this story to vivid life is illustrator Candice Bradley, celebrated for her radiant, soulful style that’s been showcased with Authors on Oprah and who’s work extends in collaboration with Oscar winner and Hair Love creator, Matthew Cherry. Bradley’s art elevates the book, turning every page into a keepsake—and every reading into a holiday tradition.As Steve Donohue, a renowned supporter of hundreds of healing-centered projects, wrote after reading:“I found myself sitting with it longer than planned, rereading passages and thinking about moments from my own childhood I hadn’t revisited in years. The way this story reframes memory and intent did something gentle but disarming. It’s named a feeling I’ve never had good language for.”As the world craves new traditions rooted in compassion, The Not-So-Naughty List emerges as a gift for every family, classroom, and community. It’s more than a story—it’s the beginning of a kinder Christmas, a movement to nurture emotional literacy in the next generation.As part of its launch, The Not-So-Naughty List is inviting families everywhere to join its growing movement via Seed&Spark, a leading platform for independent creators. Early supporters can claim exclusive perks—like signed collector’s editions, live virtual readings with author Cherie Antoinette, and recognition on the official Not-So-Naughty Wall of Honor. The campaign offers a unique way for families to become part of a new holiday tradition focused on compassion, memory, and self-kindness. For details and to support, visit [seedandspark.com/fund/NotSoNaughtyList#story].The Naughty List just GOT GOOD. Join the list today.

