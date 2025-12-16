Shore To Score Announces Holiday Store in West Hills Plaza, Elevating the Memorabilia & Collectibles Shopping Experience

Shore To Score - Toms River NJ - Sports Memorabilia Collectibles NWO - Hulk Hogan - Custom Framing Service 50 Cent - Framed Album - Memorabilia

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shore To Score proudly announces holiday specials at it's retail location in West Hills Plaza at 864 Route 37 West, Suite 5, Toms River, NJ 08755. The expanded store invites sports fans, movie buffs, and collectors from across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania to explore a curated selection of high-quality memorabilia and collectibles available for purchase and display.This dynamic holiday retail space combines an extensive memorabilia showroom with expert custom framing services, offering customers both collectible items and the ability to preserve and showcase their treasures. Whether you’re adding to a professional sports collection or honoring a personal milestone, Shore To Score delivers an unmatched shopping and display experience under one roof.Explore Exclusive Collectibles & Sports MemorabiliaAt the new location, fans can find and purchase a wide variety of sought-after items, including but not limited to:- Autographed jerseys authenticated and ready for display- Signed photos and limited-edition prints from iconic athletes- Replica championship rings and team plaques commemorating legendary moments- Movie and entertainment collectibles for pop culture enthusiasts- Custom Framing & Display ServicesMore than just a memorabilia retailer, Shore To Score along with 707 Gallery NJ, provides professional framing and display solutions to protect and highlight collections:- Custom jersey framing with acid-free matting and UV protective glass- Shadowbox and display cases for 3D collectibles, bats, balls, and multi-piece layouts- Photo and diploma framing with personalized design optionsWhy Shop at Shore To Score - Sports Memorabilia and Collectibles?“This holiday retail location underscores our commitment to serving collectors with the highest quality memorabilia and the craftsmanship to preserve it forever,” says Angelo Richichi, Owner and Operator of Shore To Score. “We know how important these pieces are to fans and collectors, and our goal is to make obtaining and displaying them as exciting and meaningful as the memories they represent.”Visit Us TodayCollectibles are available for purchase in-store, and framing consultations are offered to help customers design the perfect presentation for any valuable keepsake. For more information on products, pricing, or custom framing services, visit www.ShoreToScore.com or call 877-707-4437.About Shore To Score - Sports Memorabilia and Collectibles:Shore To Score is a premier sports memorabilia and collectibles destination based in Toms River, NJ. With an expanded retail space and expert framing services, the company serves enthusiasts seeking authentic memorabilia, exclusive collectibles, and professional presentation solutions.

