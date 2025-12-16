Shore To Score Announces Holiday Store in West Hills Plaza, Elevating the Memorabilia & Collectibles Shopping Experience
Shore To Score - Toms River NJ - Sports Memorabilia Collectibles
NWO - Hulk Hogan - Custom Framing Service
50 Cent - Framed Album - Memorabilia
Shore To Score proudly announces holiday specials at it's retail location in West Hills Plaza at 864 Route 37 West, Suite 5, Toms River, NJ 08755.
This dynamic holiday retail space combines an extensive memorabilia showroom with expert custom framing services, offering customers both collectible items and the ability to preserve and showcase their treasures. Whether you’re adding to a professional sports collection or honoring a personal milestone, Shore To Score delivers an unmatched shopping and display experience under one roof.
Explore Exclusive Collectibles & Sports Memorabilia
At the new location, fans can find and purchase a wide variety of sought-after items, including but not limited to:
- Autographed jerseys authenticated and ready for display
- Signed photos and limited-edition prints from iconic athletes
- Replica championship rings and team plaques commemorating legendary moments
- Movie and entertainment collectibles for pop culture enthusiasts
- Custom Framing & Display Services
More than just a memorabilia retailer, Shore To Score along with 707 Gallery NJ, provides professional framing and display solutions to protect and highlight collections:
- Custom jersey framing with acid-free matting and UV protective glass
- Shadowbox and display cases for 3D collectibles, bats, balls, and multi-piece layouts
- Photo and diploma framing with personalized design options
Why Shop at Shore To Score - Sports Memorabilia and Collectibles?
“This holiday retail location underscores our commitment to serving collectors with the highest quality memorabilia and the craftsmanship to preserve it forever,” says Angelo Richichi, Owner and Operator of Shore To Score. “We know how important these pieces are to fans and collectors, and our goal is to make obtaining and displaying them as exciting and meaningful as the memories they represent.”
Visit Us Today
Collectibles are available for purchase in-store, and framing consultations are offered to help customers design the perfect presentation for any valuable keepsake. For more information on products, pricing, or custom framing services, visit www.ShoreToScore.com
or call 877-707-4437.
About Shore To Score - Sports Memorabilia and Collectibles:
Shore To Score is a premier sports memorabilia and collectibles destination based in Toms River, NJ. With an expanded retail space and expert framing services, the company serves enthusiasts seeking authentic memorabilia, exclusive collectibles, and professional presentation solutions.
Angelo Richichi
Shore To Score
+1 877-707-4437
contact@ShoreToScore.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Captain America - Entertainment Framed Memorabilia
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.