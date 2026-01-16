Land Run Links Opens in Moore, Introducing Next Generation Indoor Golf to the OKC Metro

Experience Golf in OKC at Land Run Links

MOORE, OK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Land Run Links, Oklahoma City’s newest and most innovative indoor golf facility, is now open in Moore, delivering unmatched realism, zero weather delays, and cutting edge golf simulator technology to players across the OKC metro. Whether you’re refining your swing or hosting a group event, Land Run Links offers a next level year round golf experience unlike anything else in the area.Designed to serve both beginners and experienced players, the facility blends indoor golf OKC convenience with professional grade equipment and data driven performance tracking. Every swing, lie, and putt feels true to life thanks to ultra responsive sensors, slope adjusting motion plates, and high definition virtual courses from around the world. Members and guests can connect their sessions to the Golfzon Global app, which tracks round history, swing data, practice stats, and even swing videos, all from your phone. The built in AI tool can analyze your mechanics and offer personalized tips for improvement, making it one of the most intelligent and interactive ways to train and track progress over time.“We created Land Run Links for golfers who are serious about their game and their time,” said a company spokesperson. “You can focus and enjoy the sport you love, without worrying about weather, daylight, or course conditions. This is the future of golf in OKC .”Why Golfers Are Choosing IndoorLand Run Links offers a premium alternative to the traditional driving range or public course. With unpredictable Oklahoma weather, limited tee time availability, and seasonal restrictions, more players are turning to golf simulator OKC facilities that provide consistency, data feedback, and accessibility all year long.Features & Benefits Include:•Realistic indoor play on world renowned virtual courses•Multi-surface motion plate technology that mimics slopes, bunkers, and rough lies•Advanced swing tracking and ball flight metrics for precision feedback•Private simulator bays in a climate controlled, modern environment•Group reservations, private events, and training sessions availableLocated in Moore, Land Run Links is just minutes from Oklahoma City, Norman, and surrounding metro areas. Whether it’s for daily practice, a weekend round with friends, or corporate outings, the space is designed to elevate the indoor golf experience and build a new kind of local golf community.About Land Run LinksLand Run Links is a state of the art indoor golf facility located in Moore, OK, offering a next generation golfing experience through immersive simulators, data analytics, and high performance equipment. Proudly serving the Oklahoma City metro, Land Run Links is redefining how the game is played—making it more accessible, more accurate, and more fun year round. From solo practice to social rounds, Land Run Links is the top choice for indoor golf in OKC.For more information or to book a tee time, visit www.landrunlinks.com

