Centrotherm Eco Systems Marks Two Years of Growth and Innovation at Waterford, NY Facility

Centrotherm Eco Systems marks two years at its 122,000-sq-ft Waterford, NY facility, a milestone in the company’s rapid growth in sustainable HVAC solutions.

WATERFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centrotherm Eco Systems , a leader in sustainable polypropylene venting and air-distribution solutions for HVAC applications, is proud to celebrate the two-year anniversary of its 122,000 sq ft facility at 428 Hudson River Road, Waterford, NY, an important milestone in the company’s rapid recent growth.Founded in 2009 and rooted in over a century of European engineering excellence through its sister company Ubbink, established in 1896. Centrotherm is best known for its industry-leading InnoFlue® polypropylene vent systems and AcidiRID across North America, InnoFlue® Lite in the United States and Air Excellent air-management solutions in Canada.Significant Expansion to Meet Growing DemandThe move to Waterford, located just 16 miles north of the former Albany, NY site, allowed Centrotherm to double its physical footprint, dramatically expanding production, warehousing, and office capabilities. The relocation was driven by consistent, strong market demand and a long-term vision for lean, efficient manufacturing.The Waterford facility now serves as Centrotherm’s primary logistics and distribution hub, housing an expanded inventory and a dedicated shipping center engineered for high-volume throughput. It anchors a broader North American distribution network that now includes strategically located centers in Salt Lake City, Nashville, and Vancouver, ensuring faster regional delivery and improved product availability. The facility’s improved workflow and material-handling processes for both incoming parts and outgoing products have boosted pick accuracy, shortened lead times, and built a solid foundation for Centrotherm’s continued growth.Centrotherm has made significant investments to upgrade and modernize its ERP system. These improvements have greatly enhanced operational efficiency, supply chain visibility, and process accuracy. As a result, the company achieved an outstanding 99% on-time, in-full (OTIF) orderfulfillment rate throughout 2025.Commitment to Innovation and SafetyEven as Centrotherm celebrates this milestone, it continues to prioritize product excellence. Its InnoFlueventing systems, rigorously tested and listed to UL‑1738 and ULC‑S636 standards, deliver safe and reliable performance for high-efficiency boilers, furnaces, and water heaters. Complementing this line, the newly launched InnoFlueLite, available in strategic launch locations, provides a lightweight, cost-effective, and installer-friendly polypropylene solutiondesigned for fast, flexible installations in regionalities without enforced mechanical code regulations. Like the standard InnoFlueline, InnoFlueLite is rated up to 230 °F (110 °C), fully recyclable, and backed by an industry first 10-year limited warranty. Meanwhile, Centrotherm’s Air Excellentair-distribution solutions, available in Canada, offer precise, consistent airflow, reinforcing the company’s reputation as trusted partner to contractors, OEMs, and wholesalers across North America.Looking AheadTwo years in, Centrotherm’s Waterford facility has already become an essential part of its operation. The company has established strong local roots, with the full relocation of manufacturing, administrative, and warehouse teams completed in early 2024.As it looks to the future, Centrotherm is well-positioned to continue scaling, innovating, and meeting the evolving demands of the HVAC market, all while maintaining its core mission: “Never Compromise the Future.”Centrotherm will be exhibiting at AHR 2026 from February 2-4, where the team will showcase the full product portfolio, including InnoFlue, InnoFlueLite, AcidiRID, and Air Excellent. Visit them at booth SL3707 to explore their latest innovative solutions.About Centrotherm Eco SystemsCentrotherm is a North American leader in safe, high-performance polypropylene venting systems (InnoFlue) and air management (Air Excellent), combining European engineering with U.S. manufacturing. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and manufactures from its modern facility in Waterford, NY.

