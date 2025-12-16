305 Wines Named Among the Best Wine Shops in Miami by Miami Herald

Founders Alessandra Esteves and Guilherme de Macedo 305 Wines shop in South Miami/Pinecrest

305 Wines earned Best Liquor Store and Best Specialty Store in the Miami Herald Miami-Dade Favorites Awards, recognizing one of Miami’s top wine and sake shops.

This recognition means a lot because it comes from our community. Our goal has always been to make great wine and sake approachable and well curated.” — Alessandra Esteves

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 305 Wines Named Among the Best Wine Shops in Miami by Miami Herald305 Wines, a boutique wine and sake store located in South Miami, has been recognized in the Miami Herald Miami-Dade Favorites Awards, receiving Silver for Best Liquor Store and Bronze for Best Specialty Store. The awards celebrate outstanding local businesses across Miami-Dade County, based on community votes and engagement.In addition, Florida Wine Academy (FWA), the education-focused sister company of 305 Wines, was awarded Bronze for Best Trade / Technical School, reinforcing its position as a leader in wine and sake education in Florida.The full list of winners can be viewed here:A Boutique Wine and Sake Destination in South MiamiLocated at 8233 S Dixie Highway, South Miami, 305 Wines is widely regarded as one of the best wine shops in Miami, known for its curated selection of fine wines, Champagne, and Japanese sake. The store offers both in-store shopping and online sales through https://305wines.com The portfolio includes a strong focus on Bordeaux wines, alongside top producers from Napa Valley, Burgundy, Italy, and Spain. 305 Wines is also recognized for its premium Japanese sake selection, making it a destination for both wine and sake enthusiasts in Miami.Each bottle is selected with an emphasis on provenance, balance, and authenticity, offering clients access to both well-known producers and harder-to-find labels.Expert Ownership and Trusted Guidance305 Wines is co-owned by Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, FWS, SWS, CSW, and Master of Wine Candidate, and Guilherme “William” de Macedo, Master Sake Sommelier.Together, they bring decades of experience in wine retail, professional education, and international tasting. Their combined expertise allows 305 Wines to offer personalized recommendations for collectors, casual wine drinkers, and clients seeking guidance on Champagne, Bordeaux, or sake gifting.Mini Interview: Alessandra EstevesWhat does this recognition mean to you?“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the community. From the beginning, our goal was to create a wine shop in Miami where people feel comfortable asking questions and confident in what they’re buying.”What sets 305 Wines apart?“Our selection is intentional. Bordeaux is a cornerstone for us, but we also dedicate a lot of attention to Champagne, Napa Valley, and Japanese sake. Every bottle on the shelf has a reason to be here.”How does Florida Wine Academy fit into the vision?“Education has always been central to what we do. Florida Wine Academy allows us to offer WSET courses in Miami, professional tastings, and sake education. Retail and education complement each other naturally.”Florida Wine Academy: WSET Education in Miami and FloridaFounded by the same ownership team, Florida Wine Academy is one of the leading providers of WSET courses in Miami and across Florida, offering globally recognized certifications in wine and sake. The academy also hosts guided tastings and professional development programs for both enthusiasts and industry professionals.More information is available at https://www.floridawineacademy.com A Thank You to the Miami CommunityWinning in multiple categories in the Miami Herald Miami-Dade Favorites Awards reflects the support of clients, students, and partners who continue to support both 305 Wines and Florida Wine Academy.Visitors are invited to experience the store in South Miami or explore the curated selection online to discover why 305 Wines is considered one of the best wine and sake shops in Miami.Media ContactAlessandra Esteves305 Wines & Florida Wine AcademyEmail: info@305wines.comWebsite: https://305wines.com Website: https://www.floridawineacademy.com

