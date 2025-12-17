Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Celebrated at Latin Fashion Week Washington DC

Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin (Photo Credit: Kasper Photography of Latin Fashion Week®) Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin (Photo Credit: Kasper Photography of Latin Fashion Week®) Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, Marco Maranghello (Photo Credit: Kasper Photography of Latin Fashion Week®)

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Receives Top Honor at Latin Fashion Awards 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and seventh-generation Vanderbilt icon Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin was honored with the Legacy & Leadership Award at the Latin Fashion Awards 2025, hosted by Latin Fashion Week Washington, at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, DC.Celebrated for blending heritage with fresh, modern glamour, Vanderbilt-Costin continues to make her mark in today’s fashion world through creativity, philanthropy, and signature style. With her Homage Jewelry collection for HSN, she reimagined the timeless elegance of her family’s Gilded Age roots — an homage to five generations of women — transforming it into pearls and diamonds designed for the 21st century: polished, wearable, and made to shine in real life.The evening carried special meaning as the Latin Fashion Awards spotlight trailblazers from Latin America, the Iberian diaspora, and global voices redefining fashion through culture and innovation. Guided by the night’s motto, “Empower, Sustain, Innovate” — the celebration highlighted not just style, but purpose.On receiving the award, Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin said: “Receiving the Special Recognition and Artist Award from the Latin Fashion Awards is an honor I’ll carry with deep gratitude—this moment celebrates culture, creativity, and community.”Other distinguished Honorees and special guests at the event included, Nicolas Felizola, Luisa Restrepo “Lulu99”, Giannina Azar, Erika Ender, Martin Polanco, Yas Gonzalez, Agustina Cableiro, Patricia De Leon, Lazaro Sanchez, Marco Maranghello, Elias Claveira, Lela Espinal, and DarwinG.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com

