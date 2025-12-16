uLékaře.cz, s.r.o. Forms a Strategic Partnership with Mavie, a European Leader in Holistic Healthcare

Primary logo uLékaře.cz

The investment aims to offer companies in the CEE region even more comprehensive, digital, and holistic health solutions from a single source in the future.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uLékaře.cz, a leading Czech provider of employer health-support services such as online medical advice, care coordination and digital prevention, is joining forces with its new majority owner Mavie. Mavie is a holistic healthcare provider offering solutions in the area of prevention, corporate health, telemedicine, medical excellence in private hospitals and 24-hour care at home, with more than 900 B2B customers in Austria, Germany and CEE.

With this strategic step, the new partners aim to expand their employee-care offering and unlock new regional growth opportunities based on a broader portfolio of services and further innovation in healthcare. For existing users and corporate clients, this partnership strengthens the high standard of care delivered by the uLékaře.cz team, whose leadership remains unchanged.

Strategic Importance of the Partnership

The partners were brought together by a shared mission: to improve employee health through innovative technologies, digital prevention tools and accessible expert care, serving hundreds of thousands of corporate clients and millions of their employees. The partnership will enable uLékaře.cz to accelerate the development of new digital products, integrate third-party solutions, strengthen data tools for employers, expand its network of medical specialists and—beyond the Czech, Slovak and Hungarian markets—prepare for expansion into additional European markets.

"uLekare.cz is an outstanding example of modern, hybrid healthcare. The platform combines digital services that go far beyond telemedicine with traditional medical care, thus creating real added value for companies and their employees. Together with Mavie Work, the goal is to further develop and scale these solutions throughout the CEE region," says Gerald Lippert, Head of Telemedicine at Mavie.

What This Means for Clients and the Market

For current clients and their employees, day-to-day service operations remain unchanged. uLékaře.cz continues with the same team, leadership and service portfolio. However, the partnership creates space for further development—especially in mental-health support, expanded digital healthcare services and prevention.

“Our goal has always been to deliver data-driven, feedback-based tools that demonstrably improve employees’ health and satisfaction—and ultimately the productivity and profitability of entire companies. Joining forces with Mavie allows us to scale these ambitions even further. We will strengthen our service offering, unlock new opportunities for innovation and access the entire CEE region. We remain a team that understands corporate environments and their needs,” says Martin Pospíšil, CEO of uLékaře.cz.

Market Context

Healthcare digitalisation is accelerating across Europe, yet the population is ageing and access to care is declining in many regions and specialties. Additionally, increasing mental stress, hybrid working models and internationally structured teams are putting pressure on employers across Europe to offer reliable and standardized health services. Companies are therefore placing greater emphasis on supporting both physical and mental health of their employees. uLékaře.cz has long been developing not only practical solutions for high-quality healthcare, but also the “Healthy Companies Community,” which brings together hundreds of organisations actively engaged in employee health. Today, more than 150,000 employees across more than 270 companies in the Czech market have access to uLékaře.cz.

Transaction Details

uLékaře.cz, s.r.o. has long been part of the founding group MED21, led by MUDr. Tomáš Šebek, a surgeon and med-tech entrepreneur. He brought well-known investors into the company, including Ondřej Bartoš, Ondřej Fryc, Martin Rozhoň and Leoš Navrátil, who joined the investment group PIE Ventures from the Etnetera Group—the company’s very first investor. As part of this significant transaction milestone, Mavie Next GmbH becomes the majority shareholder. MED21 remains the second-largest shareholder. Minority stakes will continue to be held by investors Jiří Hlavenka, Ondřej Bartoš, Petr Staněk and also the company’s CEO, Martin Pospíšil.

“When we founded uLékaře.cz, we built it on a pioneering belief that a digital approach could fundamentally change how individuals and companies address health. I am proud that today we are a service helping hundreds of thousands of employees. The partnership with Mavie is the next logical step in this journey—where in the coming years we aim not only for one million users, but also to become a billion-CZK company. I would like to thank all our current investors for their courage and trust, which helped us reach where we are today,” says Tomáš Šebek. “And we are already looking forward to what we will achieve together next,” adds the co-founder of uLékaře.cz.

About uLékaře.cz

uLékaře.cz is the largest Czech provider of employer health-support services, the first of its kind in this segment, and a dominant player in the domestic market. Its services include online medical advice, healthcare coordination and digital prevention. The platform combines modern technologies with leading medical expertise and supports over 150,000 employees from more than 270 companies in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Clients of uLékaře.cz include companies such as ČEZ, Česká spořitelna, IKEA, Tesco, Johnson & Johnson, Deloitte, EY, Kaufland, Komerční banka, Mastercard, T-Mobile, Asahi and many others.

About Mavie

Mavie is a holistic healthcare provider that inspires and supports people throughout their lives in maintaining or achieving better health. Additionally, Mavie enables companies to do the same for their employees. Its offerings include Mavie Work (corporate health services with more than 900 corporate clients in Austria, Germany and CEE), Mavie Telemed (online consultations with medical experts and doctors), MavieMe (innovative at-home tests for blood, saliva, and the gut microbiome), Mavie Med (a leading operator of private healthcare facilities in Austria), and cura domo (the market leader in 24-hour care at home with more than 2,200 caregivers). In addition, Mavie focuses on innovation and strategically invests in companies to jointly develop new business models. Mavie is part of the UNIQA Insurance Group.

About MED21

MED21 is a med-tech (health-tech) group with a vision to extend the years of life spent in good health. Following a transformation linked to the transaction, the group is also shaping the ambition of a CEE venture-capital studio focused on developing partnerships that can integrate with uLékaře.cz, proLékaře.cz and other services in the region. After a personnel reshuffle, the new founding team consists of entrepreneurs with deep expertise in the field and strong capabilities in working with external capital.

